Lakers’ Austin Reaves Responds to LeBron James’ ‘Do Your Job’ Comment

Austin Reaves offered a simple answer how the Los Angeles Lakers beat the league’s best team Boston Celtics even without their two superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“If you remember Bron’s quote the other night – ‘Go out and do your job.’ And I feel like that’s just what we did tonight,” Reaves told reporters after the Lakers’ 114-105 over the Celtics on February 1. “It wasn’t nothing special. It wasn’t like we was out there running a million set plays. We went out there and competed our (butts) off. We gave it 110% on the defensive end. We competed. We didn’t foul much. Just bringing those two back, we need to continue to do the same thing.”

Reaves led the way for the Lakers with a season-high 32 points and hit a career-high seven 3-pointers.

The Lakers are capable of beating top teams when they’re locked in as they did on Thursday in Boston. But the problem is they have been consistently inconsistent. They have not won more than two consecutive games since early December.

Reaves hope they can carry the momentum to New York against the red-hot New York Knicks on Saturday’s ABC primetime matchup. He will face his Team USA teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, who are playing stellar basketball in the Knicks’ 9-game winning streak.

James and Davis remain questionable. With or without their superstars, all Reaves want is for them to continue playing hard.

“We’re all talented players. And this [win in Boston] was an opportunity to show the world what you can do,” Reaves said. “Before the game we came to together and was like, ‘Look, the least we can do is we can do is go out there and play as hard as we can and live with the results.”

LeBron Teases Knicks Fans

James hopes he can play against the Knicks at his favorite NBA arena, the Madison Square Garden.

“Physically? I mean, I’ve been better,” James told reporters after Saturday’s practice. “But I’ve been a lot worse. But hoping to be able to go out and contribute tonight, help our team win the ball game, obviously.”

On the eve of the Lakers-Knicks match, James teased the New York fans by replying to “The Shop” co-creator Paul Rivera’s apple emoji post with Lady Liberty and crown emoji, signifying “King of New York” sparked mixed reactions from fans.

The timing of James’ post came a few hours after his former agent and current New York Knicks president Leon Rose and Paul had a sit-down meeting that “hashed out” their issues, according to a New York Post report.

🗽👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 3, 2024

LeBron Mum on Cryptic Post

James’ future became the subject of speculation after his hourglass emoji tweet following back-to-back losses that preceded the Lakers’ massive win in Boston.

James offered no clarity behind that Tweet and declined to discuss his future plans.

LeBron James declined to offer clarity on his ⌛️ tweet and when asked if he knows what he will do with his contract option for the Lakers this summer said, “No.” pic.twitter.com/0IydouZpPm — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 3, 2024

Paul went on record to deny James is seeking out of Los Angeles.

“LeBron won’t be traded, and we aren’t asking to be,” Paul was quoted telling ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on February 2.

James, however, can still leave in the summer if he waives his $51.4 million player option for next season.