Austin Reaves Sends Shoutout to Seldom-Used Lakers Teammate

Austin Reaves provided the highlight play of the night in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 133-112 rout of the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, December 28, but he chose to put the spotlight on Christian Wood.

Wood, who was out of the rotation since December 15, was a perfect 3-of-3 from deep as he delivered an efficient nine points, five rebounds, four assists and one block in 23 minutes off the bench.

“Shoutout to C-Wood,” Reaves told Spectrum Sportsnet’s Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell. “It is very hard to sit over here for however many games he’s got a DNP (did not play) and then be efficient and effective. That’s just a testament to putting the work in and him being him.”

“He’s been Him.” Austin Reaves speaks on Anthony Davis’ amazing play and the bench’s big production tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZM7Jig56PL — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 29, 2023

Christian Wood’s Golden Opportunity

Wood entered the game shooting only 27.8% of his 3s. His high-arching 3-point shots were on target against the Hornets.

“It’s real good,” Wood told reporters after the win, “especially lately I was in the shooting sub-par, I don’t even know what I’m shooting from three, but to see some go in and find a rhythm, it’s a big time for me.”

A stretch big who is a career 37.5% 3-point shooter, Wood signed a two-year deal with the Lakers last summer after a sour ending to his one-season stint with the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers envisioned him as one of Anthony Davis’ backups alongside Jaxson Hayes. But just 24 games into the season, he found himself out of the rotation once again.

With Cam Reddish out with a groin injury and Rui Hachimura getting a spot start, Wood got a rare opportunity to play meaningful minutes off the bench.

He seized the moment.

Lakers’ Bench

Wood was part of the Lakers bench which exploded for 63 points.

“[We’re] just moving the ball as a team. That second unit with a [D’Angelo Russell] and [Reaves] and me just trying to find guys, setting a lot of screens for those guys so they can get open shots and find other guys is good for us,” Wood said.

The Lakers had 43 assists, their highest single-game total since the 1995-96 season.

LeBron James led the way with 11 assists to go with 17 points and four rebounds, just two days before his 39th birthday. Russell had nine assists and 16 points off the bench as he’s settling in nicely with his new role.

Reaves added 16 points, including the behind-the-back transition layup in the second half that had James and Anthony Davis reacting wildly on the bench, and four assists.

Their bench play allowed Davis, who finished with 26 points in just 26 minutes, and James to rest for the entire fourth quarter.

Big Tests Await the Lakers

The blowout win against the Hornets served as a warmup for the Lakers, who will close out 2023 with two big games on the road.

The Lakers will face Western Conference leader Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, December 30. The following night, on New Year’s Eve, they will visit the New Orleans Pelicans.

A well-rested Davis is determined to play in those back-to-back tough games.

“Obviously that’s a great team in Minnesota,” Davis told reporters in his locker room interview. “They have] a lot of great weapons but we’re a great team as well and if defend how we’re supposed to, we can win those games.”

The Timberwolves beat the Lakers without James 118-111 last week. This time, the Timberwolves have to prepare for a 39-year-old James playing with the ball in his hands as the Lakers’ starting point guard.