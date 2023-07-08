Lakers Signing Former Suns Big Man Named Top Priority

The Los Angeles Lakers are in need of some big man depth and an intriguing name still on the market is Bismack Biyombo.

Biyombo last played with the Phoenix Suns, appearing in 61 games — starting 14 — and playing around 14 minutes per game. He’s never been an offensive juggernaut, averaging just 5.1 points in his career. However, he provides a physical presence down low and could be a nice fit alongside Anthony Davis, especially on the defensive end.

The Lakers signed Jaxson Hayes but could still use some additional, veteran depth in their frontcourt. Bleacher Report recently pointed out each team’s top free-agent target after the initial flurry and Biyombo was linked to the Lakers.

“Looking at this roster, though, it could use another big, particularly one who’s more reliable on defense than Hayes. Bismack Biyombo could fill that opening while checking boxes for physicality and paint protection on the second unit,” Zach Buckley of B/R wrote. “The 30-year-old doesn’t have much offense to speak of, but his defense is about as disruptive as it gets. Of the 367 players to log 500-plus minutes this past season, only Defensive Player of the Year winner Jaren Jackson Jr. bettered Biyombo’s 9.0 block percentage.”

Lakers Looking to Shift Back to Title-Winning Model

Davis played 100 percent of his minutes at center last season, per Basketball Reference. It was the first time he had done so and was very effective when Davis was healthy. However, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka joined the ESPN broadcast during Summer League and floated the idea of shifting back to their model in 2020, when Davis played 60 percent of his minutes at power forward with a more traditional center next to him.

“Coach [Darvin] Ham and I talked a little bit with Anthony [Davis] about going back to the model we had in 2020 when we won a championship where we had guys like Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee playing alongside of A.D., and we identified early in the free agent process for us is that Jaxson is that type of player,” Pelinka said, per Silver Screen and Roll.

Hayes is a 7-footer and has averaged 7.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per contest over his career. He has recorded seven games with at least 20 points in his career and has shot over 60.0 percent from the field in three of his four seasons.

Hayes said he’s watched the film on former Lakers big men Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, Andre Drummond, and Deandre Jordan and plan to take parts of their game.

Lakers Were Eyeing Reunion With Mo Bamba Before Sixers Signing

The Lakers were hoping a familiar face could return next season to help their cause in Mo Bamba. LA traded for Bamba around the trade deadline but he was a limited contributor due to an ankle injury, playing just nine games in the regular season and just a handful of minutes in the postseason when he returned.

However, Bamba found a new home with the Philadelphia 76ers, signing a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum.

The Lakers could also opt to bring back Tristan Thompson, who signed ahead of the postseason but played a very limited role. Thompson is 32 and brings some championship experience from his days playing alongside LeBron James in Cleveland.