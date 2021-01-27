Dwyane Wade Reacts to Bradley Beal Lakers Speculation

Despite the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers have the best record in the NBA at 14-4 currently, many fans would still like to see the team land a third superstar. As of right now, there doesn’t appear to be a lot of great options on the market but there’s definitely one player who sticks out.

It’s now clear that Bradley Beal is wasting his career away with the Washington Wizards. They traded for Russell Westbrook in the offseason in the hopes that it might spark a playoff run for the team. The opposite has happened. The Wizards are the worst team in the NBA with a 3-10 record. It’s almost unfathomable that a team with two superstars is this bad.

Beal has been a very loyal soldier for Washington, but at a certain point, he’s going to get tired of losing. If the team can’t turn things around, it’s very possible the guard tries to force his way out. The Wizards got blown out by the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night and that led many to speculate what might happen with Beal. One popular Twitter account floated the Lakers as a fit and this elicited a response from Dwyane Wade.

Rob Pelinka…. it’s time pic.twitter.com/ldxiOL8XQA — 73-9 and they LIED 🏁 (@CuffsTheLegend) January 27, 2021

Beal Would Be a Great Fit With the Lakers

If Beal was able to somehow force his way to the Lakers, it could create the best trio of players on a single roster in NBA history. Anthony Davis and LeBron James are already the league’s best duo and Beal would fit perfectly with them. The Brooklyn Nets just formed a deadly trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. A trio of Davis, LeBron and Beal would be even better.

The Wizards guard is an elite shooter and solid defender on the perimeter. The Lakers have good shooting right now but LeBron and Davis aren’t necessarily known for that part of their game. Adding Beal would give the team one of the most dynamic scorers in the game and would give great balance to the offense.

What Lakers Could Trade for Beal?

This was a lot of talk of a potential Beal-Lakers trade last season but nothing came to fruition. Los Angeles didn’t really have a lot of great assets to offer but that’s very different this season. Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Talen Horton-Tucker and Alex Caruso are all very valuable trade pieces now.

It’s not impossible to see the Wizards being intrigued by a Beal for Schroder, Caldwell-Pope and Horton-Tucker deal. Schroder was last year’s Sixth Man of the Year runner-up, Caldwell-Pope is shooting 50% from the 3-point line this season and Horton-Tucker is a very exciting young player. Considering Beal is in the last year of his contract, Washington doesn’t have a ton of leverage. They aren’t likely to get a massive haul as the Rockets got for Harden. If they deal with the Lakers, they can either surround Westbrook with some solid veterans or a couple of exciting young players.

