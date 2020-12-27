LeBron James Responds to Lewd Rumors Surrounding Son

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was trending on Sunday, but it had nothing to do with basketball.

Rumors began to circulate that the 16-year-old was “shooting his shot” with Larsa Pippen, the 46-year-old estranged wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen. What sparked the situation was Bronny liking a few of Pippen’s photos. Social media ran wild with the rumors, forcing Savannah James — Bronny’s mother — to address the issue in an Instagram story.

“With everything going on in the world right now, THIS is the s— y’all talking about,” she wrote. “At the end of the day, y’all are talking about a minor. I don’t care what type of ‘celebrity’ y’all think he is. He’s a child and the bull—- needs to stop. Y’all got the right one.”

LeBron James reposted the message from his wife, writing: “Uh-Oh. Ya’ll f—– with the wrong one now! Good luck. It won’t be cute.”

Bronny James is friends with Scottie Pippen Jr., Larsa’s son who is a standout sophomore guard at Vanderbilt. Bronny responded to his name trending with a post of his own, writing: “I liked one of my best friends moms picture. Y’all are jus childish.”

Larsa Pippen also said her piece on social media, and threatening to sue anyone talking about her in an inappropriate manner.

“Some of these stories are so disgusting the fact that my sons friends can’t like my pics without some ppl writing some weirdo s— is crazy,” Pippen wrote on Twitter.

She followed the post up with an Instagram story, writing: “I’ll sue the f— out of anyone saying some weird inappropriate s— about my son’s friends who like my pics.”

Larsa Pippen Involved in Other NBA Drama

Larsa Pippen’s name has become somewhat of a staple in NBA gossip headlines of late, being linked to Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley.

Beasley is just 24 years old and allegedly left his wife, Montana Yao, and child to be with Pippen, who is 46.

“Don’t judge me until you know me. Don’t underestimate me unless you challenge me. And don’t talk about me until you’ve talked to me,” Pippen posted to her Instagram stories. She has also addressed the situation with multiple posts.

Beasley’s wife Montana Yao has filed for divorce from Beasley and even dropped a diss track directed at Larsa Pippen.

LeBron James Hoping to Play With Bronny James in NBA

Bronny James still has a long way to go, but because of his name, many are already speculating about his NBA future. Among those are his dad, LeBron James, who has big plans for the final stage of his career.

James recently signed an extension with the Lakers, which runs through 2023, when he’ll be 38 years old.

“The best thing about it is the year I’ll be a free agent will be the same year my oldest son graduates high school,” James said in a conference call, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “So I’ll have some options to see, for me personally, what I want to do forward, being around my family, being around my son more or continue to play this game I love with great health and great spirits. We’ll see.”

