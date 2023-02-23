LeBron’s Son Bronny James Predicted to Land With Rising NBA Team

The Los Angeles Lakers have some work to do if the team hopes to pair LeBron James with his son Bronny James. According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Bronny’s stock is on the rise as the wing once slated to be a second-round pick is now viewed as a top-10 prospect for the 2024 NBA draft.

Bronny still has one more year remaining before he will be eligible to play in the NBA, and the bad news for the Lakers is that the Pelicans can take Los Angeles’ 2024 first-round pick. Givony released an early 2024 mock draft and has Bronny being selected by the Magic with the No. 10 pick. This could potentially make for an interesting trio in Orlando pairing Bronny with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

“Some might be surprised to see James, ranked anywhere from 28 to 43 by the major recruiting services, as a potential top-10 pick,” Givony wrote on February 22, 2023. “James has earned his spot in lottery conversations with the significant jump he has made at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California, this season, developing into arguably the best perimeter defender in his high school class while making strides in his perimeter shooting and playmaking ability.”

Bronny James’ Final 3 Colleges Are USC, Ohio State & Oregon: Report

Having seen Bronny play in person on several occasions, one of his most impressive skills is the guard’s passing ability. During a 2022 Peach Jam matchup, I watched as Bronny made the correct pass out of a double team that led to the game-winning shot.

Bronny is a four-star prospect, per 247 Sports, and remains uncommitted to a college despite drawing plenty of interest. Los Angeles Times’ Luca Evans reported that Bronny’s final three schools are USC, Ohio State and Oregon.

“According to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly, James will make a decision on his college commitment after the season, and his top three schools are Ohio State — his father’s favorite — USC and Oregon,” the Los Angeles Times detailed on January 20. “LeBron James, 38, recently doubled down on previous remarks that he wants to finish his NBA career playing with his son.”

LeBron James: ‘I Got to Be on the Floor With Bronny’

LeBron has made no secret about his desire to play with Bronny, a reality that appears to be more plausible since his son has skyrocketed from being a potential fringe second-round pick. The Lakers superstar signed a two-year, $97 million contract extension this past offseason which puts LeBron in Los Angeles through the 2024-25 season.

LeBron will still be under contract with the Lakers when Bronny could potentially declare for the NBA draft in 2024. The legend has been candid about his desire to play with Bronny, and it remains to be seen if this can happen with the Lakers. During a January 7 interview with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, LeBron left the door open for the two to be on opposing sides, but only slightly.

“I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny,” LeBron explained. “…”Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. I don’t mean like [guarding one another all game] — because he’s a point guard and I’m a, at this point now I’m playing center or whatever the team needs from me,” James said. “But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure.”

If Bronny does become a lottery pick, the guard is unlikely to be selected by the Lakers. Los Angeles could attempt to orchestrate a deal to land Bronny, but there is also the possibility that LeBron pushes for a trade of his own to the franchise that drafts his oldest son.