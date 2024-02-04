Lakers Temporarily Ceased Trade Talks for NBA Champion Guard: Report

The trade buzz around the Los Angeles Lakers has cooled off after going 7-4 over their last 11 games, including massive successive wins against the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

Perhaps encouraged by the team’s solid stretch, the Lakers are likely to stand pat.

According to Action Network’s Matt Moore, the Lakers have temporarily ceased their trade talks with the Toronto Raptors for NBA champion guard Bruce Brown with only 4 days left before the trade deadline.

“Multiple sources indicated this week that the Lakers had at least temporarily moved away from talks for Raptors guard Bruce Brown, who they had interest in at the deadline last year,” Moore reported on February 3.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on January 22 that the Lakers were “going to continue to be on the phone with Toronto between now and the trade deadline, trying to see if there’s a way that they can get Bruce Brown.”

The Raptors’ asking price remains high.

“The Raptors’ asking price for teams interested in acquiring Bruce Brown has been described as a future first-round pick and a quality player … at a minimum.

Toronto knows that a variety of contending teams are interested in Brown, noting his contributions to Denver’s title run last season, making the Raptors hopeful they can spark some robust bidding for a player with both championship pedigree and a team-friendly contract,” Marc Stein wrote in his January 21 substack newsletter.

The Lakers only have one first-round pick to use in any in-season trade. But if they stand pat at the trade deadline, their draft capital will increase to three which could be enough for them to pursue a star.

LeBron James Continues Mastery over Knicks

LeBron James improved to 23-9 at Madison Square Garden after pacing the Lakers’ 113-105 win over the Knicks on February 3 with 24 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

James sealed the win with a fadeaway jumper, capping an 11-0 Lakers run in the 4th quarter to end the Knicks’ 9-game winning streak.

“It’s great when the Knicks are winning and you get to come here and play competitive basketball and play at the highest level,” James told reporters after the game. To be able to make some plays in the fourth quarter… that definitely helps. It’s something that feels great. “It’s the Mecca of basketball. They’ve seen so many great players, great teams, great things that come through this building so I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

Lakers Supporting Cast Sustain Momentum

The Lakers supporting carried their momentum from their massive upset of the Boston Celtics without James and Anthony Davis two nights earlier.

Four other Lakers scored in double figures to backstop James and Davis.