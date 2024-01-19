Title Contender Emerges as Lakers’ New Rival in $120 Million Star Hunt

Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as another team interested in the Los Angeles Lakers trade target Dejounte Murray.

The title contender from the Eastern Conference is among the multiple teams who are registering interest in Murray, according to TNT/Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

Milwaukee Bucks are among multiple teams who are registering interest in trading for Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/vlWUIMDPIp — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 19, 2024

The Lakers and the Hawks have already exchanged trade frameworks involving Murray, who shares the same representation (Klutch Sports) with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The centerpiece of the potential trade is the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick, according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

“The Lakers and Hawks have discussed potential frameworks of a deal, including a version late last week that centered on [D’Angelo] Russell, [Jalen] Hood-Schifino, the 2029 first-round pick and additional draft compensation,” Buha on January 19. “Talks have since stalled, but are expected to pick back up closer to the deadline.”

The Hawks gave up 3 first-round picks and an unprotected pick swap for Murray two summers ago. But it is unlikely they will recoup anything close to that.

The Hawks are seeking two first-round picks and team-friendly contracts for Murray, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

No team yet has moved forward to meet Atlanta’s asking price, Stein noted.

While the Bucks have joined the Murray sweepstakes, they are bereft of draft capital to compete with the Lakers and other teams after their two recent big trades for Jrue Holiday and then Damian Lillard.

Lakers’ Unwillingness to Go All-in for Dejounte Murray Disappoints Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom dropped a three-letter reaction to the news that the Lakers are unwilling to include Austin Reaves in a potential trade that will bring Murray to Hollywood.

“SMH (shake my head),” Odom posted on X (formerly Twitter) quoting a report of the Lakers’ unwillingness to include Austin Reaves in the potential Murray deal.

The Lakers wanted to keep Reaves, a homegrown player that they drafted and a budding star.

“I can’t imagine a better role player because [Reaves] has the trust of those two guys [James and Davis],” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin said on the January 8 episode “The Lowe Post” podcast. “He has the confidence of those two guys. He’s been a proven playoff performer. He has the trust and the kind support of the Buss family — the brothers who identified him in the draft process and Governor Jeanie. That’s a point of pride for her to have someone like Austin Reeves who was a homegrown Laker organization product [and] become a star.”

Dejounte Murray Open to Spurs Reunion

The Spurs, have registered interest in a reunion with Lakers trade target Dejounte Murray, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Murray would welcome a reunion if the Atlanta Hawks trade him back to San Antonio.

“As far as the business, I’m gonna stay professional and be a good teammate,” Murray told TNT’s Dennis Scott after the Hawks’ win over the Spurs on January 15. “Pop (Gregg Popovich) is like a father figure to me, I would welcome it. But right now, I’m a Hawk. I’m gonna stay professional, play the right way.”

The Spurs have plenty of draft capital, young players on rookie-scale contracts and expiring deals to offer in a potential deal to get Murray back.