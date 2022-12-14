Career 38.3% Sharpshooter Emerges as Potential Lakers Target

We might be over a quarter of the way through the 2022-23 NBA season, but the Los Angeles Lakers’ need for a legitimate sharpshooting wing remains a significant thorn in their side.

According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, one player who could emerge as a potential trade target is Gary Trent Jr. who may find himself on the trade block as the Toronto Raptors continue to rebuild their current roster.

“If there’s one player who doesn’t stick through the deadline, it’s Trent…Trent (almost 24) would fit with any team looking to add a wing scorer who can defend. The Suns, Lakers, Warriors, Hawks, and Heat could be interested,” Pincus wrote.

Trent Jr. would check two separate boxes for the Lakers; he’s young enough that he still has a reasonable amount of upside to continue developing, and he’s a lights-out shooter, both off the catch and off movement, averaging 38.3% for his career.

Considering the Lakers currently sit 28th in attempted threes and 29th in three-point percentage, adding a career sniper like Trent Jr. would be exactly the type of move Los Angeles are likely to consider, especially given his ability to consistently provide floor spacing whilst not being a defensive liability.

Lakers Have Been Over-Reliant on Anthony Davis

Due to their lack of spacing, and the limited offensive upside of their current roster, the Lakers have become over-reliant on the heroics of superstar forward Anthony Davis in recent months.

According to Stephen A. Smith, Los Angeles needs to find Davis some help if they’re going to continue climbing the Western Conference rankings while also alleviating some of the pressure Davis is currently shouldering for the team.

“It’s clearly Anthony Davis. Simply because the Lakers don’t have a defense without him, without him, they giving up about 123 points a game, they can’t stop a cold. That’s the bottom line. And that’s what it really really comes down to. And he’s their interior offense as well. LeBron can get to the hole, Russell Westbrook can get to the hole. But, you talking about somebody that can play with their back to the basket, and get to the hole, get in the paint, make things happen, block shots, rebound – that would be Anthony Davis,” Smith said.

Adding Trent Jr. to the rotation wouldn’t ease the burden of being a primary offensive option, but his presence on the floor would certainly open up some driving lanes so that some of the Lakers’ other slashers would become viable scoring options in the half-court.

Trent Jr’s Contract is Expiring

One potential stumbling block for the Lakers is that Trent Jr. is currently on an expiring contract and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the current season, although he does have a player option for an additional year.

As such, the Lakers would likely want assurances the three-and-d wing would be willing to opt into the final year of his current deal before making any significant trade offer to the Raptors – especially if acquiring Trent Jr. would mean parting ways with one of their future first-round draft picks.

However, Trent Jr. is precisely the type of player the Lakers need on their roster, and should he become available, will draw significant interest from contending teams around the NBA. So, it will be interesting to see if Rob Pelinka throws his hat into the negotiations ring and what he’s willing to give up to get a potential deal over the line. That is, of course, if Trent Jr. does hit the trade market.