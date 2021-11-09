Carmelo Anthony Calls Out Critics of Lakers Star Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers gutted out a 126-123 victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night behind 32 points and 12 rebounds from Anthony Davis.

Davis played 44 minutes in the overtime victory and left it all on the floor — and a little off of it. The Lakers big man is dealing with an illness and said after the game that he puked after the third quarter.

“Put in 43 minutes of work and I got 48 hours to replenish. So hopefully I feel better the next couple days, and if not, we’ll do it again,” Davis said after the game, admitting to sideline reporter Mike Trudell that he wasn’t feeling alright after the game.

There’s a narrative around Davis being “soft” due to some injuries he’s dealt with through his career. Lakers veteran Carmelo Anthony feels like there’s nothing further from the truth.

“I’m around him and I know what type of player he is. What type of person he is. And there’s a lot on him,” Anthony said. “I didn’t know he threw up, but for him to do that and still come back and help us win this game and get this victory, that just says a lot about him.

“I think a lot of times we find a narrative and try to stick to it with athletes, but I know he’s not soft. I know he’s tough. That’s the only thing that matters.”

Anthony scored a season-high 29 points in the win, going 7-of-10 on his 3-point attempts.

Not only is Davis sick, but he’s also dealing with a sprained thumb he suffered last week. It didn’t seem to affect him too much, hitting clutch buckets down the stretch.

“He’s dealing with a lot of stuff right now. His thumb, and obviously being really sick,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said. “He’s toughing it out, and we don’t win this game tonight without him having that mindset that he’s going to push through his health adversity that he’s facing. He was terrific.”

Davis has had the bug for some time now, leaving the Lakers’ previous game against Portland due to the illness, playing just seven minutes. But it’s essential for the Lakers to have Davis on the court right now with LeBron James sidelined with an abdominal injury.

Lakers Have No Timeline Update on LeBron James

The Lakers are now 2-3 in games that James has not played in, needing overtime in both of those victories. The Lakers have disclosed that the 36-year-old superstar is dealing with an abdominal injury, but have not been very clear on James’ timeline for a return.

It was initially suggested by the team that James would only miss a week, although things are looking a bit grimmer now. Vogel did not want to give an update on James when asked about a possible return date.

The Athletic reported over the weekend that the four-time MVP could miss more than a month with the injury.

So far this season, James was averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists.