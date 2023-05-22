Former Lakers Star Carmelo Anthony Makes Massive Decision About His NBA Future

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Carmelo Anthony has made a massive decision about his NBA future.

The 38-year-old announced on social media that he’s retiring from the NBA.

Anthony was the third overall pick in the legendary 2003 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets. Lakers superstar LeBron James, who has a close relationship with Melo, was the first overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Anthony played for the Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Lakers during his career. He averaged 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists while making 10 All-Star teams and six All-NBA teams.

A future Hall of Famer, Anthony appeared in 69 games for the Lakers during the 2021-22 season. The Syracuse product averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 44.1% from the field, 37.5% from beyond the arc and 83.0% from the free-throw line.

Carmelo Anthony Spoke About His NBA Future in December

During an interview with Malika Andrews of ESPN on December 12, 2022, Anthony spoke about his NBA future. The New York native was interviewed by Andrews at halftime of a high school showcase game between Sierra Canyon and Christ the King. Anthony’s son, Kiyan, was playing against James’ sons, Bronny and Bryce.

“I love the game. I will say that,” Anthony said. “But I realize there’s a lot of things that’s not in my control. So I just sit back and let it play out, and whatever it’s gonna be, it’s gonna be and I accept that. I’m at peace with that. I’m cool. I get to watch my son play, you know, train him, be around him, come to his games. So these are the things that, you know, for a long time I haven’t had a chance to do. So now I can be that father and the man that I need to be. So I’m cool, man. I would love to play. I love the game. I’m still in the gym every single day. If the opportunity presents itself, it presents itself, but it’s not something that I’m pressing about. I still love it. I still love the game.”

Anthony will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer one day. He’s ninth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 28,289 points.

Carmelo Anthony on Playing for the Lakers: ‘This Was Another Chapter for Me’

On April 11, 2022, Anthony spoke with Dave McMenamin of ESPN about his experience with the Lakers.

“This was another chapter for me,” Anthony told McMenamin. “I can say I’ve experienced it. … I can finally check the box — played with Bron. Played with AD. We had, on paper — we were phenomenal on paper. Me, personally, I had a good year, personally. Just as far as happiness and being able to go out there and compete and being able to do my part, play my part on this team. There were good days, there were bad days, but we got through it, and I got through it.”

Although Anthony never reached the NBA Finals, he’s one of the best playoff performers ever. The one-time scoring champion averaged 23.1 points in the postseason with the Nuggets, Knicks, Thunder and Blazers.