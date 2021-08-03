Woj Gives Key Update on Lakers’ Pursuit of Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers are not done making moves as free agency continues the team has their sights set on bringing 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony to Hollywood. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Lakers are a top contender for Anthony, who could make his decision as soon as August 3.

“Well, certainly the Lakers, as they now try to kind of remake their bench and bring in players, many of whom at the veteran minimum,” Wojnarowski said on Get Up. “Players they’ve been familiar with as you reported. Trevor Ariza coming back to the Lakers. Dwight Howard back in L.A. One more player who they’re trying to sign and could decide as soon as today: Carmelo Anthony.”

Melo Is Considering the Lakers & Knicks

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Anthony is considering the Lakers and Knicks. All indications are Anthony will either team up with his good friend LeBron James or head back to New York City for a reunion.

“Another free-agent duel of interest: Carmelo Anthony is weighing interest from both the Lakers and the Knicks, league sources say,” Stein tweeted. “And Golden State has joined the Lakers and Nets in the Patty Mills chase, according to @anthonyVslater.”

Prior to free agency, Los Angeles Times’ Broderick Turner reported that Anthony is “waiting on a call from the Lakers.” Anthony would give the Lakers some much-needed shooting to fill out their roster. The veteran forward averaged 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 40.9% from long distance last season with the Blazers.

“The Lakers need shooting. One name that is coming up is Patty Mills,” Turner detailed. “He can shoot the lights out and would be great off the bench. Wayne Ellington is another shooter who has interest in rejoining the Lakers. Trevor Ariza and Andre Iguodala are veteran wings who are candidates. Carmelo Anthony is interested, just waiting on a call from the Lakers when free agency opens Monday.”

LeBron & Melo Have Talked Openly About Being Teammates

Both James and Anthony have been open about their desire to play together before their careers end. James recently posted a heartfelt Instagram message to Anthony in celebration of his birthday.

“SCREAMING 🗣🗣🗣🗣 HAPPY GDAY to my brother @carmeloanthony!” James said on May 29. “Who would ever think that 20 years ago when two strangers sat on those steps outside late in the night at the hotel in Delaware(for HOURS) for The Slam Dunk on the Beach High School tournament. We began talking about everything in our lives that was going on, that if it would ultimately result in a friendship and brotherhood bond nobody could ever break no matter how badly they wanted too! I’m proud of you man, TRULY AM! You’ve always been YOU and someone I know I can always call on rather I need it or not! LOVE YOU KING MELO! Peace ✌🏾 God! 🙏🏾✊🏾❤️👑”