Former MVP Urges Lakers to Make Specific Trade After 1 Game

A former MVP believes the Los Angeles Lakers need to make a specific trade already.

During halftime of the Lakers-Golden State Warriors game on October 18th, 11-time All-Star and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley said Los Angeles needs to move on from starting point guard Russell Westbrook.

“It’s time for the Lakers to move him,” Barkley said. “They have taken all his joy out of life and basketball. No, it’s not about the numbers. First of all, the Lakers stink. We can get that out the way. Those two guys just out there havin’ fun, AD (Anthony Davis) and LeBron (James). They’re just gettin’ numbers. You never thought they were gonna win this game. … He (Westbrook) doesn’t look, this guy used to be so exuberant, played with great energy and great emotion. I think the wear and tear mentally — last year, starting this year — playing with Patrick Beverley, and the thing is, he gon’ get the blame no matter what cuz the Lakers ain’t a championship contender.”

The Lakers lost to the Warriors by a final score of 123-109. Westbrook played 31 minutes and finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and four turnovers while shooting 7-of-12 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. The nine-time All-Star had a plus-minus of -6.

Barkley: Westbrook Needs a Fresh Start

Barkley thinks Westbrook and the Lakers both need a fresh start. The Round Mound of Rebound hates that the purple and gold have taken Westbrook’s joy of playing basketball away from him.

“I think he (Westbrook) needs a fresh start,” Barkley said. “I think the Lakers need a fresh start because they’re not contenders. … I admire Russell Westbrook. They are taking his entire joy out of basketball and it pisses me off.”

The Lakers tried to trade Westbrook all offseason. They almost dealt the one-time MVP to the Indiana Pacers for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner, according to an October 3rd report from Sam Amick, Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic. While Westbrook wasn’t traded in the summer, league sources told The Athletic that the prospect of him being traded in the coming weeks and months remains real.

Westbrook knew the Lakers were trying to move him in the summer. The UCLA product started 78 games last season and averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists. Los Angeles went 31-47 in Westbrook’s 78 appearances and missed the playoffs.

Among 46 players to take at least 1,000 shots last season, Westbrook ranked 42nd in true shooting percentage. The future Hall of Famer, who is in the final year of his contract, had the sixth-worst effective field goal percentage and was second in the league in turnovers.

Lakers Need to Make the Pacers Trade

The Lakers need to trade Westbrook and unprotected first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Pacers for Turner and Hield. They don’t have any shooters around James and Davis and Davis is the only rim protector. Hield and Turner would help Los Angeles improve on offense and defense.

Against the Warriors, the Lakers shot 25.0% as a team from beyond the arc. Hield, one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, is 50th all-time in made 3-pointers and has never shot below 36.0% from 3-point range in a season. The Oklahoma product has career averages of 15.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Hield made 262 3-pointers last season.

Turner can not only stretch the floor as a big man, but he’s also a terrific rebounder and defender. The Texas product, who is a two-time blocks champion, has career averages of 12.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.3 blocks while shooting 48.9% from the floor and 34.9% from deep.