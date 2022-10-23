Chris Broussard Sends Ominous Warning to Lakers

Russell Westbrook’s future with the Los Angeles Lakers continues to dominate discussions surrounding the team.

Since the start of the season, Westbrook has continued to struggle despite playing in a new role, and that’s led to his performances being looked at under a microscope. However, according to Fox Sports Chris Broussard during an October 21 episode of First Things First, the superstar guard is doing exactly what’s asked of him.

"Russ was solid against the Clippers. … The Lakers want Russ to be a role player. And Russell Westbrook as a role player is never going to shoot well. If that's what they want they're going to get nights like this." — @Chris_Broussard on Russ' 2 PTS (0-11 FG) in loss to LAC: pic.twitter.com/uiIbiGc2Qy — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 21, 2022

“I agree with Westbrook – he was solid last night…He played with energy, he played with energy, he played with hustle, he missed shots. They want Russ to be a role player – he was a role player. And, Russell Westbrook as a role player is never going to shoot well, he’s a rhythm guy, and he doesn’t shoot well when he’s in rhythm.

He has to have the ball, he has to be in rhythm, and he has to be a volume shooter. As a role player, he’s going to get his eight, ten, eleven shots, and he ain’t going to shoot well. I’m just telling the Lakers right now, that if you want Westbrook to be a role player, you’re going to get nights like this,” Broussard said.

Westbrook has averaged 10.5 points, seven rebounds, and 3.5 assists per night, while shooting 11.1% from deep and 42.9% from two-point range over his first two games of the season, and while those numbers aren’t awful, they’re miles away from the star guard the Lakers thought they were getting when they traded for him in 2021.

Nick Wright Blames Rob Pelinka

On the same October 21 episode of First Things First, Nick Wright discussed his belief that the Lakers’ current struggles are due to Rob Pelinka’s recruitment mistakes over the last two years.

“We know (Buddy Hield) and (Myles) Turner are available, we’re gonna wait and see if something better develops… That doesn’t justify, two straight post-seasons of building out a roster as if the three-point line didn’t exist. Which is what they’ve done. Last year, they went with old guys, ‘savvy veterans,’ this year ‘young, athletic guys.’ Neither year did they get shooters. (Matt) Ryan, he might need to start,” Nick Wright said.

Wright has a point, because right now, the Lakers sit dead last in three-point percentage across the NBA, hitting just 22.4% of their attempts, despite firing an average of 42.5 threes per game to start the season.

Isaiah Thomas Blames The Media

Ever since Westbrook arrived in Los Angeles, the NBA media has been steadfast in their criticism of the 2017 MVP, most notably due to his poor fit alongside fellow stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

However, not everybody feels like Westbrook is over the hill, and that includes former Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas who took to Twitter on October 13 to defend Westbrook by saying he believes the California native is being forced out of LA.

The INTERNET trying to get him out of LA! Shit crazy smh. One of the best dudes I been around for real . Corny how they do this to a few players around the league https://t.co/Xj8DOKyGoV — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 13, 2022

“The INTERNET trying to get him out of LA! S*** crazy smh. One of the best dudes I been around for real . Corny how they do this to a few players around the league,” Thomas Tweeted on October 13.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be a Westbrook trade on the horizon, so the Lakers will need to continue trying to figure out how to get the best out of the beleaguered guard if they want to stand a chance of making the playoffs next summer.