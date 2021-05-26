Suns Give Grim Update on Star Guard’s Status Against Lakers

Chris Paul not close to 100% against the Los Angeles Lakers during a 109-102 Game 2 loss on Tuesday and things are not looking good for the veteran guard going forward.

Paul injured his shoulder in Game 1, heading to the locker room after a seemingly innocuous play under the basket. The 36-year-old gutted it out down the stretch but it was apparent that he wasn’t the same player that helped lead Phoenix from a sub-.500 team to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

Paul played just 23 minutes in Game 2, sitting down the stretch when the game was tight. That’s down from his 31.4 minutes per game he averaged during the regular season.

“That was all me,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “Just looking at him holding his arm the way that he was, I just couldn’t watch him run like that. He was trying to make plays. He battled. I just made a decision to take him out.”

"I took him out." Monty Williams on Chris Paul, saying he couldn't watch him hold his right arm like that. Paul played just 6:51 in the 2nd half, 2:38 in the 4th. "He wasn't even running or dribbling like he did in the shootaround."

Paul has not been able to make the plays he usually does either shooting or passing the basketball, even losing the ball on occasion while dribbling.

“It’s pretty obvious,” Williams added. “He’s not able to make the passes he wants. He was laboring tonight. I don’t want to get into too many details until I talk to him. But you could see that his arm wasn’t … he wasn’t even running the way he ran and dribbled the ball this morning.”

Paul’s status for Game 3 is still to be determined.

“We’re hopeful it’ll get better over the next 48 hours,” Williams said. “Don’t want to say too much or put too many details into that question.”

Charles Barkley: Suns Are in Trouble

With Paul on the sideline, more of the load fell on Devin Booker. He provided 31 points, which included a late flurry of free throws, but it wasn’t enough. Paul’s backup Cameron Payne stepped up with some extra minutes, scoring a playoff-best 19 off the bench in 33 minutes.

“At all times we miss him,” Booker said of Paul. “It’s gonna be tough, but we all have to step up.”

TNT analyst Charles Barkley, who called out the Lakers after Game 1, wasn’t optimistic about Paul’s future in the series either.

Charles Barkley on TNT: "(Chris Paul) is not going to get better. If he can only play 23 minutes a night…48 hours, it's going to be here quickly. And you have to travel. My Suns are in trouble."

“(Chris Paul) is not going to get better. If he can only play 23 minutes a night,” Barkley said, before continuing. “Fourty-eight hours, it’s going to be here quickly. And you have to travel. My Suns are in trouble.”

Skip Bayless on Chris Paul Injury: ‘How Lucky is LeBron James’

The injury to Paul has only awakened the LeBron James haters, who see it as another unfortunate injury going James’ way as he pursues a fifth NBA title. Fox Sports talking head Skip Bayless, as usual, is leading that charge.

“Seriously, how lucky is LeBron???” Bayless tweeted on Tuesday. “Chris Paul is so hurt he can’t even play in the 4th quarter, so Lakers finally, predictably are pulling away. Last season the Lakers got to play the 5th seed Heat when Dragic and Bam were hurt. Basketball gods love you, King.”

Seriously, how lucky is LeBron??? Chris Paul is so hurt he can't even play in the 4th quarter, so Lakers finally, predictably are pulling away. Last season the Lakers got to play the 5th seed Heat when Dragic and Bam were hurt. Basketball gods love you, King.

James and Anthony Davis were key down the stretch, providing some key buckets to seal the victory. Davis in particular was in need of a bounce back after a sluggish Game 1, and he did just that, notching 34 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 blocks. He also hit a massive 3-pointer down the stretch, roaring at the Suns home crowd after it went down.

“Locked in,” Davis said of his mentality prior to tip. “I know my performance (in Game 1) was terrible. … In order for us to win a series, to win games, I can’t have a performance like that so I put it on myself. I wanted to come out and make a statement tonight.”

Game 3 is on Thursday as the series turns to Los Angeles.

