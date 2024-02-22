Insider Gives Encouraging Update on Lakers Center’s Injury

Los Angeles Lakers reserve center Christian Wood is not expected to miss more than two weeks, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“There is optimism that Wood’s knee injury is minor and he will be able to return within the initial projected injury timeline, a source familiar with the situation told ESPN,” McMenamin reported on X, formerly Twitter, shortly after the Lakers announced Woods is out for two weeks due to left knee effusion.

The 28-year-old Wood is averaging 6.9 points on 46.6% shooting with 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in his first season with the Lakers after signing a two-year deal last summer. He had a pair of 11-point outings this February before going down with the injury.

Two of the most popular sports injury analysts on NBA space on X offered their outlook on Wood’s injury.

“Swelling in the knee is not a diagnosis, it’s a sign of injury or irritation inside the joint. Specifically an ‘effusion’ is fluid in a joint. Very possible he has something like a meniscal or cartilage tear causing that buildup,” Dr. Brian Sutterer, who breaks down NBA injuries on YouTube, posted on X.

On the other hand, Dr. Evan Jeffries, who owns Evolving Motion Physical Therapy, worried that Wood’s meniscus is causing the swelling in the joint.

Injuries have hampered the Lakers’ campaign this season. But they have recovered some lost ground with a relatively healthy lineup leading to the All-Star break when they six of their last seven games to improve to 30-26, just 3.5 games outside the top six in the Western Conference.

Lakers’ Other Injuries

Aside from Wood, LeBron James will also sit out Thursday’s game in San Francisco against their longtime rivals Golden State Warriors with a left ankle injury.

The Lakers superstar revealed in the All-Star weekend that he’s been receiving treatment to manage his injury.

“I’m seeking some more treatment [Monday, February 19] going into this week, because we have quite a few days this week as well,” James told reporters on Sunday, February 18]. “We don’t play until the end of the week. See how that goes. But the most important thing for me is definitely my health, where I’m at right now, where our team is leaning. We’re trending in the right direction. Obviously, with our Laker team, it’s been about health all year. Trying to do what’s best for me for the betterment of the team.”

Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain), Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery) remain out while Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to questionable. Reddish has missed the Lakers’ 11 games.

Second-year wing Max Christie is also questionable with a right ankle sprain.

Taurean Prince is expected to start in place of James against the Warriors. Jaxson Hayes will also see extended minutes backing up frontcourt starters Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura.

Darvin Ham, LeBron James Skip Practice

Lakers coach Darvin Ham and James skipped Wednesday’s practice in Los Angeles, according to McMenamin.

Ham missed the practice to attend to a personal matter while the team labeled James’s absence as “excused” without revealing any reason.

The 39-year-old James, fresh off his record 20th All-Star appearance, plans to meet the Lakers in San Francisco and will watch from the bench.