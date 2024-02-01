Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Responds to Christian Wood’s ‘LOL’ Post on X

High tension and drama are once again gripping the Los Angeles Lakers following their second straight loss to a lower-rung team.

Following the dispiriting Lakers’ 138-122 road loss in Atlanta on Tuesday, January 30, coach Darvin Ham responded to backup center Christian Wood‘s “LOL” (laughing out loud) post on X, formerly Twitter.

Wood’s post came without context and fans wondered if it was related to Jaxson Hayes starting over him in place of Anthony Davis, who sat out with bilateral Achilles tendinopathy and left hip spasm.

“I’m not on social media,” Ham told reporters when informed about Wood’s post. “I don’t have everybody running and grabbing hold of stuff like that and throwing it at me unless it’s presented to me in this forum.

That said, there’s a lot of things he and all of us can do better. I thought he was solid overall tonight. Tried to help give us a chance. And we decided to keep him in his role and where he’s been for some time, and give [Hayes] the opportunity to come out with the energy he played with last night, give him a chance to come out and uh try to help us in that manner.

“We’re constantly looking for balance with our lineup. It’s not a popularity contest. We’re looking at how to mix and match our players that will be most effective in helping us get a win.”

Wood tallied 9 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists in 23 minutes off the bench. Hayes ended up playing 25 minutes and produced 6 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 assist and 1 block.

Christin Wood Cleared the Air

Wood denied his “LOL” post had anything to do with him not starting.

“I meant to quote something,” a smiling Wood told reporters in his locker room after the loss. “I thought I did and I just pressed send, and I couldn’t check my phone before because we have to go out [to the court], but it was an accident. I looked at it just now. It came off a certain type of way. I didn’t mean it that way.”

When it was pointed out that his post was out of his pre-game routine that’s why people wondered about its context, Wood replied: “I understand. Not basketball-related. Definitely not basketball-related.”

LeBron James’ Cryptic Post

Following Wood’s out-of-context “LOL” post, it was LeBron James‘ turn to keep the Lakers fans guessing.

James posted an hourglass emoji on X, formerly Twitter, shortly after their second straight loss.

⌛️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 31, 2024

The Lakers superstar, who finished with 20 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists in the loss, nearly went off toward the end of his postgame interview in his locker room, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

James was asked if he had anything to tell his teammates upon entering the next leg of the trip. “I don’t have any message for my teammates,” James said. “Just go out and do your job.” James started his next thought by saying, “I mean … ” then chuckled to himself, the frustration clear from his voice, when a team staffer thanked him for his time and ended the interview session. “Way to cut me off,” James said as he turned away from reporters. “Because I was about to go in.”

Play

James, 39, has a $51.4 million player option for next season.

His future with the Lakers had been the subject of speculation amid the team’s recent struggles and with his son, Bronny James, eligible to enter the NBA Draft in June.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who has been covering James since his high school days, expressed doubts that the Lakers superstar will remain in Los Angeles beyond this season.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen with LeBron in 2025,” Windhorst said on the January 17 episode of his “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast. “I feel like LeBron is gonna play next year, but I don’t know if it’s gonna be for the Lakers.”