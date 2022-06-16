Lakers Let Rumored Trade Target Pass as Big Man Dealt to Western Rival

Considering the scarcity of young assets available on the Lakers‘ roster, there were not a whole lot of quality players who could fill holes for the team available on this offseason’s NBA trade market. Christian Wood of the Rockets was considered one of them.

Until Wednesday evening, at least.

A week before the eve of the NBA draft, the Mavericks swooped in and made the move for Wood, sending away four bit players and the rights to the No. 26 overall pick in 2022. Wood will join the Western Conference runners-up next season.

Sources: The Mavericks are sending Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and the No. 26 pick to the Rockets for Christian Wood. https://t.co/fbxxAL7OGu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2022

Houston will receive, in addition to the pick, Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and Sterling Brown in the deal. Those players were seldom used for Dallas—they combined to log 1,243 minutes last season, only a little more than 6% of the team’s total minutes played. Houston probably won’t keep any of those players on board going forward.

That means that Wood could have been had on the cheap by any team in the NBA. Unfortunately for the Lakers, they Rockets were looking for a pick in this year’s draft, and the Lakers do not have any in either round. The Lakers have been reluctant to include their limited available first-rounders (2026/27 and 2029) in any deals this offseason.

Lakers Operating With Limited Trade Chips

The Lakers enter the meat of the offseason hoping to revamp a roster that was too packed with aging one-way players unable to fill meaningful roles with the team. The biggest trade chip they have is one of the toughest in the league to deal–ill-fitting point guard Russell Westbrook, who has one year (should he exercise his option as expected) and $47 million on his contract.

But word has come out of Lakerland that the team intends to give it another run with Westbrook, and the hope is he can forge a better relationship with new coach Darvin Ham than he had with former coach Frank Vogel. Ham said at his introductory press conference that he expects Westbrook to be with the team, and thriving.

"Russ is one of the best players our league has ever seen. There's still a ton left in that tank." Lakers new Head Coach Darvin Ham on Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/gYCmWMaeZF — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 6, 2022

“Absolutely,” Ham said. “Just, our running habits, and Russell–don’t get it messed up. Russ is one of the best players our league has ever seen. There’s still a ton left in that tank. I don’t know why people tend to try to write him off.”

If the Lakers are to make a significant trade, then, it is likely to be built around the tandem of Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn, a combo that had been offered for Wood last year. The Rockets, though, were intent on getting a draft pick.

Wood Blossomed With the Rockets

Wood led the Rockets in scoring and rebounding, averaging 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds last season. But he was a late bloomer in the NBA, bouncing through four teams—the Sixers, Hornets, Bucks and Pelicans—before landing with the Pistons where, in his fifth professional season, Wood finally put together a credible season. He translated that production into a three-year, $41 million contract as part of a sign-and-trade with Houston, in November 2020.

Wood blossomed in two seasons with the Rockets, but Houston feared losing him as a free agent after this season. The Rockets are also deep into a rebuilding scenario now, and Wood’s age (27) made him a bit too advanced for what Houston is trying to do. He is slated to make a very reasonable $14.3 million this season, and the Mavericks could look to make a long-term commitment to him.

Wood has been mentioned in trade rumors going back almost a year now, and told The Athletic in February, just ahead of the trade deadline, “I just continue to play my game. Continue to hoop. If anything, it’s motivation. I know all 30 teams are watching, regardless if I’m in a trade talk or not. Just motivation to keep going. It gives me a little extra step when I step on the floor.”