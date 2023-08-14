Lakers Warned Against Signing Key Free Agent Amid Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers are patiently waiting to fill their two final roster spots. Former Dallas Mavericks big man Christian Wood has been one of the favorites to get one of the roster spots since The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported on July 9 that the Lakers were interested.

However, Wood might not actually be the right fit, according to Bleacher Report. Erik Beaston detailed why the Lakers “shouldn’t sign” Wood and questioned his skills on defense.

“Perhaps the guy that was a significant contributor to Houston in his two seasons there can re-emerge and be a force,” Beaston wrote in an August 14 column. “The Lakers are a championship-caliber squad, though, and need contributions from every player on the squad.

“Bringing in Wood in hopes that he can score and defend, and spell Davis when coach Darvin Ham wants to utilize him at another position on the court, is not a position the Lakers should put themselves in.”

Wood has averaged over 16 points a game in each of the past three seasons. There’s no denying his ability to score but the Lakers could prefer somebody who brings more of an impact on both sides of the floor.

Christian Wood Could Prefer Miami Heat

There was momentum for a while that Christian Wood would sign with the Lakers. He’s from Los Angeles, California, and the team needs a big man. However, as time has gone on, it’s looking more likely he could be headed elsewhere.

According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, the Miami Heat are gaining steam as a potential landing spot for Wood.

“That’s my sense. Because again, if it was the Lakers he should be here right now, right? So I think the potential to play in the East and play a big role, I think with Miami they’ve liked two-big lineups and he fits kind of a better version of a Kevin Love where not the greatest defender but a solid rebounder,” Buha told Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation in an August 12 interview. “Stretch big, pick-and-pop guy, can also score inside.

“If you look at the two guys that Miami brought back in Love and signed in (Thomas) Bryant, stretch bigs who can play theoretically alongside Bam Adebayo. They’ve always liked that archetype with Kelly Olynyk, Meyers Leonard so Christian Wood fits that as a big who can shoot the ball. I think my read is that his role would likely be bigger in Miami if he went there and that to him is a potential opportunity to get a bigger contract next summer.”

The Heat were in the NBA Finals last season so playing for them would give him a chance to win a title. If they offer him more money and/or a bigger role, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he chose them over Los Angeles.

Jaxson Hayes Could Play Prominent Role for Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers may not even need another center if Jaxson Hayes comes along nicely. The former New Orleans Pelicans center signed with Los Angeles in free agency, and according to a July 31 report from Jovan Buha, “the team is hopeful [he] can start and play a prominent role with Davis in two-big lineups.”

Hayes doesn’t have the scoring prowess that Christian Wood has as he’s only averaged 7.5 points a game in his career but is only 23 and still has room to grow as a player.