Christian Wood Revs Up Speculation of Lakers Signing With 6-Word Tweet

The Los Angeles Lakers are eyeing Christian Wood with one of their final roster spots and the veteran big man sparked some speculation that he could be wearing purple and gold next season with a recent tweet.

Wood didn’t say a lot but it doesn’t take much to send the Twitter-verse into a tizzy.

“Bet on yourself and double down…” Wood tweeted on July 10.

It’s a vague tweet but the comments section was filled with fans of the Lakers, urging Wood to choose LA.

“Go get a ring with Bron next year,” one comment read.

Others mentioned recent players who played with the Lakers only to cash in somewhere else later, utilizing the spotlight that comes with playing in Los Angeles.

“Just ask Malik Monk, Dennis Schroder and Lonnie Walker IV how that worked out for them in LA. You want more money? Make it up off the court in LA,” another comment read. “Come back to your hometown and play with a contender while increasing your value.”

Wood is just 27 but has played for seven teams over his career. A one-year deal with the Lakers for the veteran’s minimum could be a great deal for both sides.

Veteran NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Wood has only generated interest at the league minimum to this point of free agency. Getting the opportunity to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis on a Lakers team that’s expected to contend could raise his profile with the ability to cash in next season if he performs well.

Lakers Looking to Add Dimension to Frontcourt

Wood is the best remaining center on the market and comes with a skill set that the Lakers covet. Wood averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds last season with the Dallas Mavericks, hitting his 3-pointers at a 37.6 percent clip. He’s high on the list of targets for the Lakers, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

The Lakers signed former top 10 pick Jaxson Hayes this offseason and view the 7-footer as a physical presence that can play next to Davis — similar to what Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee did during LA’s title run during the 2019-20 season.

“I think adding Jaxson Hayes was key to that,” Lakers general manager Pelinka told reporters at an NBA Summer League game on July 9. “I think Jaxson, much like maybe Dwight Howard in that stretch for us: big body, rim protector, active roller. … But we are looking to add an additional center as well.”

With Wood, they’d be adding another dimension thanks to his ability to shoot from the outside.

“so we have 13 guys signed and we are actively in the market to add another big,” Pelinka said. “I think dimensional-izing the skills at that position would be important. So we don’t want to sign someone who replicates the skills that Jaxson Hayes has. So, if we can diversify the big position and have different looks, that would be good.”

Bismack Biyombo Another Rumored Target for Lakers

If Wood doesn’t work out, another veteran the Lakers are interested in is Bismack Biyombo, per Buha.

Biyombo recently concluded a stint with the Phoenix Suns, where he played in 61 games, 14 of those as a starter. He averaged around 14 minutes per game. Throughout his career, Biyombo has not been known for his offensive prowess, scoring just 5.1 points in his career.

Nevertheless, his valuable contributions lie in his imposing presence near the basket, making him an appealing addition alongside Anthony Davis, particularly for bolstering the team’s defense.