Lakers Rumors: Mavericks Looking to Swing Trade for Player They ‘Really Like’

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a number of roster changes this offseason but still have two available roster spots. The team is likely to keep one spot open heading into the regular season to maintain flexibility but general manager Rob Pelinka stated during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas that they would like to add another big man.

The Athletic’s Jovan Buha recently reported on July 9 that Dallas Mavericks free agent center Christian Wood is a player that the Lakers are interested in. However, the Mavericks might want to get in the action. NBA insider Marc Stein dropped some insight on Wood’s situation as it pertains to Dallas.

“League sources say Dallas has not ruled out participating in a sign-and-trade deal that lands Christian Wood with a new team if it is presented with such a scenario,” Stein wrote in July 16 newsletter on Substack. “The issue for the Mavericks: They are already hard-capped and only $9 million and change away from hitting the NBA’s first luxury-tax apron, so it has been stressed to me that they would have to really like the player they receive in return to partake in such a deal.”

Who Could Los Angeles Lakers Offer in a Christian Wood Trade?

Christian Wood is an unrestricted free agent and is free to sign with whatever team he wants to. The problem facing him is that most NBA teams have already used up most of their salary cap spaces. Wood is likely looking at a veteran’s minimum contract if he’s going to sign with a team outright. That’s all the Lakers could offer him currently.

A sign-and-trade with the Mavericks would allow him to seek a bigger contract. A potential issue is that Dallas isn’t going to get involved just to help another team out. As Marc Stein noted, they want a player they “really like.” The player that would make the most sense to send to the Mavericks would be Jarred Vanderbilt, who is making $4.64 million this season. He’s not much of a threat on offense but proved to be a very good defender last season.

Wood doesn’t impact defense as much as Vanderbilt does but is much more of an offensive threat. He averaged 16.6 points last season compared to just 7.9 points a game from Vanderbilt.

Christian Wood against the Lakers on Christmas: • 30 points – 12/17 FG – 2/6 3pt

• 8 rebounds

• 7 assists

• 4 steals

• 2 blocks Would be a steal for the Vet min & would be much needed depth @ the 5 🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/lrjctrPwzf — 🌟Fake (@LALeBron23) July 10, 2023

Would Swapping Christian Wood for Jarred Vanderbilt Make Sense?

The Mavericks could lose Christian Wood for nothing so adding Jarred Vanderbilt would be a big win for them. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are elite offensive talents but are liabilities on defense. Vanderbilt would add very good perimeter defense to a team that really needs help in that area. This would be a homerun deal for the Mavericks.

For the Lakers, it’s not so simple. The offense that Wood would bring to the team would help make up for the nights that Anthony Davis doesn’t make an impact on that side of the court. That said, Vanderbilt was their second-best defensive player behind Davis last season. They’d be losing out on a key player to add Wood. If the Lakers are going to add the big man, it makes much more sense for them to wait it out until he is willing to sign on a veteran’s minimum.