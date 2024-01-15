Lakers Interested in Former NBA Rebounding Leader for Frontcourt Help: Report

Aside from Dejounte Murray, the Los Angeles Lakers also have their eyes on another Atlanta Hawks player.

According to Brett Siegel of Clutchpoints, the Lakers are among four teams who have shown a level of interest in Hawks center Clint Capela.

“For Capela, an influx of playoff-contending teams have already begun to show a level of interest, with the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, and Sacramento Kings named as possible suitors for the veteran center, sources said,” Siegel wrote on January 15.

The Hawks are looking to package Capela or De’Andre Hunter with Murray, according to The Athletic’s John Hollinger.

A Capela trade will pave the way for fourth-year big man Onyeka Okongwu to take the reins in the Atlanta frontcourt. However, the Lakers remain unwilling to include Austin Reaves in the potential expanded Murray deal.

“The Lakers, league sources said, have briefly discussed the scenario of acquiring both Murray and Capela from the Hawks. Whereas Atlanta has remained adamant on wanting third-year guard Austin Reaves, the Lakers have remained firm on their stance of keeping the 25-year-old out of all trade discussions. This extends to trade conversations Los Angeles has held with other teams besides the Hawks.”

Capela has one more year left worth $22.2 million for next season in his current contract. The Swedish big man, who led the league in rebounding in 2021, will certainly help the Lakers who are 22nd in rebounding.

Capela, averaging 11.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks this season, would be a huge upgrade from Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood as Anthony Davis‘ backup. He could also start at center and slide Davis to power forward, his more comfortable position.

Anthony Davis Owns Lakers Loss to Jazz

Despite finishing with his first triple-double of the season, Davis took ownership of the Lakers’ 132-125 loss to the surging Utah Jazz on January 13.

“Everyone did their job except me. I didn’t do my job,” Davis told reporters in the locker room. “Obviously, Bron’s out. Everyone has to step up, and those guys did – except myself. So this one’s on me.”

With LeBron James (ankle) out, the Jazz focused their defense on stopping Davis. The Lakers big man missed 16 of 21 shots yet he still wound up with 15 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists and four blocks.

Max Christie Has Fans Around the League

The Lakers have a knack for finding unheralded draft prospects who they developed into starter-level NBA players.

After Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves, Max Christie is on his way to becoming the next one.

The second-year guard is generating trade buzz amid his solid play in the wake of the Lakers’ injuries.

“Max Christie, the second-year guard who has played his way into the rotation, has value and fans around the league, but his restricted free agency this summer suppresses some of his worth,” Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike wrote on January 13.

Woike quickly added that Christie would be an accessory in any type of deal.

The 22-year-old unheralded guard is averaging 7.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists since the calendar flipped to 2024. Twice he scored 14 points over the Lakers’ last six games and had played closing minutes.