Lakers May Need 3rd Team in Complex Star Trade: Insiders

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to fall while the Chicago Bulls begin to surge with Coby White, the potential Zach LaVine trade is becoming more complex by the day.

“I think that’s where this is likely headed if it happens: a three- or even four-team deal,” The Athletic’s Jovan Buha wrote in a discussion with his colleague, Bulls beat reporter Darnell Mayberry.

The Bulls’ front office, according to Mayberry, is still in a win-now mode especially after they have gone 6-3 with White’s stellar play in LaVine’s absence.

White averaged 25.4 points, 6.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds while shooting a red-hot 48.2% from deep since LaVine got sidelined with right foot inflammation.

Lakers’ Potential Package

White’s emergence might give the Bulls a pause in the Lakers’ potential D’Angelo Russell-led package, according to Mayberry.

“For LaVine specifically, I think the Lakers would consider a D’Angelo Russell-centric deal, but I don’t think they’d throw in much more than a combination of salary filler (Rui Hachimura and/or Gabe Vincent), a young prospect (Max Christie or Jalen Hood-Schifino) and a protected pick (2029 or 2030 first rounder). The Lakers would fight to keep Hachimura and Christie, to be clear. But I see that offer on the high end of what they’d be willing to give up. Russell, along with a 2029 or 2030 first-round pick, plus salary fillers is the Laker’s best LaVine package that will not include the Bulls’ preferred target, Austin Reaves,” Buha wrote.

“The Lakers’ lack of immediate draft capital could be the dealbreaker. But the Bulls don’t have many better options,” Mayberry countered.

Finding the third team to absorb Russell or to flip both Russell and the Lakers’ future pick for a win-now talent for the Bulls makes the trade more complicated to accomplish.

Nearly all teams that are likely to contend for play-in/playoff spots have solid point guards except for the Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets.

Division Rival Looms as Lakers’ Biggest Threat

The Lakers’ biggest threat at LaVine is their Pacific Division rival Sacramento Kings.

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that the Kings, alongside the Lakers, are monitoring LaVine’s situation. In 2018, the Bulls had to match the Kings’ four-year, $78 million offer to LaVine, who was a restricted free agent at that time.

LaVine re-signed with the Bulls two summers ago for a whopping $215 million, five-year max extension.

The Ahletic’s Sam Amick reported that LaVine is amenable to a trade to Sacramento.

“For all the public focus on the prospect of [LeBron] James and [Anthony] Davis teaming up with LaVine with the Lakers, the overlooked part is that Kings star De’Aaron Fox is a major priority for Klutch Sports these days as well. Per league sources, LaVine would be very amenable to a Sacramento move that would make him Fox’s backcourt mate,” Amick wrote.

Rich Paul Pushes Back on the Lakers Narrative

Klutch Sports’ founder Rich Paul vehemently refuted a Chicago Sun-Times report that LaVine’s preferred destination is the Lakers.

“It’s not one team,” Paul told Amick, in response to the Lakers rumor. “I don’t have a specific destination for Zach. I want what’s best for Zach and his family. When you have a guy playing the game, you want him to be able to play the game happy, whether that’s in Chicago or somewhere else.”