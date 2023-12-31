Controversial Call Spoils Lakers Star LeBron James’ 39th Birthday: ‘Stevie Wonder Can See That’

LeBron James was about to celebrate his 39th birthday with a game-tying 3-pointer. But the NBA Replay Center decided to crash and spoil the Los Angeles Lakers party.

James’ long jumper with 3.1 seconds left was quickly ruled just a two-pointer, and was upheld even after a review, allowing the Minnesota Timberwolves to escape with a 108-106 win on Saturday, December 30.

“It’s obviously a 3,” James told reporters after the game. “My foot is behind the line. I mean, you can see the space between the front of my foot and the 3-point line. You can clearly see a white, the wood on the floor. There’s a space in between the front of my foot and the 3-point line. So, you know, Stevie Wonder can see that, champ.”

LeBron James' shot was a 2 pointer says NBA ref Tony Brothers: "The play was ruled a two-point field goal on the floor during live play. After video review, there wasn't clear and conclusive evidence to overturn it from a two to a three, and that's why it stood as a two-point…

James was referring to a freeze frame before he elevated for the shot. But as he elevated, his right toe appeared to have touched the 3-point line, which became the basis of the NBA Replay Center to uphold the call.

“It’s super frustrating in the sense of what the hell we got replay for?” James said. “What do we have replay for if even the replay gets it wrong?”

Crew chief Tony Brothers explained in the NBA official pool report that “the play was ruled a two-point field goal on the floor during live play. After video review, there wasn’t clear and conclusive evidence to overturn it from a two to a three, and that’s why it stood as a two-point field goal.”

James could not accept the verdict.

“Somebody over there eating a ham sandwich or (something) made the call,” James said.

Anthony Edwards made a split at the line after the controversial James jumper. The Lakers could not get a shot off before the buzzer.

Strong Start, Sputtering Finish

The Lakers raced to a 17-6 start, with their size and switching defense making the Timberwolves uncomfortable.

“Sometimes the [Lakers] switching bothered us a little bit, but I thought we moved it really well, and just turnovers continue to plague us,” Minnesota coach Chris Finch admitted after the game.

The Lakers forced five turnovers in the opening quarter. But the Timberwolves overcame their 19 turnovers with their 50% shooting and 12 3-pointers against the Lakers’ seven.

Anthony Davis had another monster game for the Lakers with 33 points, 17 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocks. James added 26 points and six assists despite waking up on his birthday unsure to play with a non-COVID illness.

The Lakers dropped to 17-16 and 3-7 since winning the In-Season Tournament title.

Misfiring Lakers Bench

Minnesota’s second unit also made a difference, outscoring the Los Angeles bench 34-26.

The trio of Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura shot a combined 5-of-23 from the field.

Only Christian Wood, who remained in the rotation after a solid performance against the Charlotte Hornets, shot well in their second unit.

Wood finished with seven points on 2-of-4 shooting while adding five rebounds and one block in 13 minutes.

The Lakers have barely 24 hours to recover from the tough loss as they visit the New Orleans Pelicans on New Year’s Eve hoping to end 2023 with a bang.