Proposed Blockbuster Trade Has Lakers Swap Anthony Davis for $176 Million Star

After years of speculation, Damian Lillard may finally be moving on from the Portland Trail Blazers. According to a July 1 tweet from Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, the seven-time All-Star guard has requested a trade.

BREAKING NEWS: Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has requested a trade this morning, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/Udi1h7OQyA — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2023

After the Trail Blazers selected Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft instead of using the pick to get Lillard a star running mate, it was possible that this could happen. The guard is 32 now and hasn’t won a playoff series since the 2018-19 season. If the goal is to win a championship before he retires, it’s logical for him to push to get traded to a contender.

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has been linked to Lillard for years, but his lack of motivation to get traded has made it difficult to find a deal. Now that he’s officially looking to get traded, the Lakers could at least explore their options. However, it’s going to take a lot to get Lillard to Los Angeles. If the Lakers want it to happen, they will need to send star big man Anthony Davis to Portland in a straight-up swap.

Why an Anthony Davis for Damian Lillard Trade Could Work

The Trail Blazers are going to be rebuilding if Damian Lillard does get traded. Adding a 30-year-old Anthony Davis may not be the most appealing move for them. That said, he has an early termination option on his contract after the season, which would free up a lot of money for Portland if he takes advantage of it.

Davis is younger than Lillard so he could also be a long-term piece for the Trail Blazers if the two sides like the fit. Scoot Henderson is a promising young guard, but Portland lacks size and defense. Davis is one of the top defensive players in the NBA and could drastically improve the Trail Blazers’ defense. For the Lakers, Lillard would provide them with a top-scoring option who can run the offense and take pressure off of LeBron James. Los Angeles would lose its best defensive player, but Lillard is a proven leader and playoff performer. If the Lakers are looking to shake things up, this could be the best deal they can find.

Damian Lillard Eyed by 3 Teams

While Damian Lillard on the Lakers would be an interesting move and he’d be able to play for a championship contender, early indications are that it’s unlikely he’s wearing purple and gold in the coming months. According to a July 1 tweet from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers are the team that could explore a trade for Lillard.

The Heat, Clippers and 76ers are three teams that will have interest in exploring trades for Lillard, sources tell ESPN. The Blazers are expected to value deals that would bring them back young players and draft assets. https://t.co/5KM6EF4RRT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

The Clippers may not be an option as The Athletic’s Shams Charania also tweeted on July 1 that Lillard is looking to get sent to the Eastern Conference, specifically to the Heat.

The Portland Trail Blazers have been informed that Damian Lillard wants a trade specifically to the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/CE2lJVcuod — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

All of the aforementioned teams are unlikely to offer a singular player that’s as good as Anthony Davis. Portland may rather add some young players and draft picks over a star veteran. Lillard does not have a no-trade clause so he can’t technically dictate where he’s sent. That means the Lakers could still be an option if the Trail Blazers believe Los Angeles can make the best offer.