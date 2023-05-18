Damian Lillard Issues Strong Tweet on Lakers Star LeBron James

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard issued a strong tweet on Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James on May 17.

Lillard seemingly called out James’ haters by tweeting, “I was in 7th grade when they was Hyping Bron on ESPN! Mf still at the top 20 years later … stop playing with dude bra… it’s gettin outa pocket.”

I was in 7th grade when they was Hyping Bron on ESPN! Mf still at the top 20 years later … stop playing with dude bra… it’s gettin outa pocket — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 17, 2023

Lillard may have tweeted this since many analysts have called Victor Wembanyama the most hyped prospect in NBA history. The San Antonio Spurs have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft and will select Wembanyama.

James, of course, has been in the national spotlight since he was in high school. He was dubbed “The Chosen One” by Sports Illustrated and compared to Michael Jordan as a teenager.

The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted James with the first pick in the 2003 draft. Since then, LeBron has carved out an incredible career with the Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers, compiling career averages of 27.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists. The King has won four regular-season MVPs, four championships and four Finals MVPs.

LeBron James Is Arguably the Greatest Player in NBA History

James is arguably the greatest player in NBA history. He’s first all-time in points, fourth in assists, ninth in steals, fourth in triple-doubles, third in player efficiency rating, sixth in points per game and second in win shares. The Akron native is the only player in league history to rank top-10 all-time in both points and assists.

After James led the Lakers to the 2020 championship at the Walt Disney World bubble, he became the first player in NBA history to win three Finals MVPs with three different teams. The 19-time All-Star holds many playoff records, as he’s first in games, field goals, points and win shares.

Last season, James became the first player ever to record 10,000+ points, 10,000+ rebounds and 10,000+ assists in a career. It’s unknown exactly what prompted Lillard to tweet about the Lakers superstar, but it’s universally known that James is one of the best to ever do it.

LeBron James: ‘I Feel like I’m the Best Basketball Player That Ever Played’

James told Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group at the beginning of February that he thinks he’s the best basketball player ever. The swingman talked to Goon before he became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on February 7 at Crypto.com Arena with his friends and family in attendance.

“What I bring to the table as a basketball player … I feel like I’m the best basketball player that ever played the game,” James said. “That’s just my confidence, that’s just what I bring to the table, what I possess. But as far as if the scoring record gets me to another level, I don’t know.”

James and the Lakers are currently in the Western Conference Finals. Los Angeles began the season 2-10 and it appeared James would miss the playoffs for the second straight season. However, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka made a bevy of moves at the trade deadline, helping James and Co. capture the best record in the West post-trade deadline.