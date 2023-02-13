Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell Issues Urgent Message to LeBron James & Anthony Davis

After a three-game losing streak, the Los Angeles Lakers picked up a win on Saturday night, taking down the Golden State Warriors by a score of 109-103. The win was an important one, as the Warriors aren’t too far ahead of the Lakers in the Western Conference standings.

In addition, the game saw D’Angelo Russell make his (second-ever) Lakers debut. And although LeBron James was out, Russell and Anthony Davis were able to play together for the first time. After the game, Russell spoke at length about how he plans to fit in with James and Davis on the court.

“I don’t know. I think it’s going to be an experience,” Russell said via Spectrum SportsNet. “Obviously, what they have going works, so for me to fit in with them, I gotta figure out how I can fit. I think that’s going to happen over time and experience. We got a few games left; it’s not like we have the whole season ahead of us, so making every moment count. I think communication is going to smooth that process and make it efficient.”

With the Lakers new, revamped roster, James, Davis, and Russell will have a chance to make a serious playoff push in hopes of making a deep run. As things stand, the Lakers are 26-31 on the season, which is good for 13th place in the West. However, they are only four games out of sixth place.

As for Russell, he put up some solid numbers in LA’s win over Golden State. The new Laker ended the night with 15 points, five rebounds, and six assists on 6-of-12 shooting from the field and 1-of-3 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Davis finished the game with 13 points, 16 rebounds, and three blocks on 5-of-19 shooting from the floor.

Anthony Davis Clears Up Departure Rumors

When James set the NBA’s all-time scoring record, a video surfaced of Davis sitting down. It seemed as though he wasn’t excited for his teammates, and rumors began swirling that he may be unhappy in LA. However, when asked about the situation, Davis laughed it off and immediately cleared things up.

“It’s nothing,” Davis said via Bleacher Report. “[I was] upset about the game. I mean, you lose an Oklahoma City Thunder game we needed. And I was pissed off that we were losing. It’s that simple. It’s nothing that had to do with Bron. He knows that. Everybody else outside looking in, that’s their opinion. I was pissed off that we were losing the game.”

Lakers Linked to RJ Hampton

Now, the Lakers’ main goal should be improving the roster both internally and externally. And since the trade deadline has come and gone, the best way to improve externally is through the buyout market. One name suggested by Noel Sanchez of Sports Illustrated for the Lakers is RJ Hampton, who could get waived or bought out by the Orlando Magic.

“He has close to 35% from three in his career and LeBron James does play best when surrounded by players that can space the floor,” Sanchex wrote. “He also is ultra-athletic and can make big plays at the rim when he gets a full head of steam… He is still just 22 years old and the Lakers have taken chances on players with similar basketball resumes such as Malik Monk and Lonnie Walker.”