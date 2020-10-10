Danny Green Torn Apart Online After Wild Lakers-Heat Game 5

The Los Angeles Lakers had a chance to make history in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. The game went down to the wire in a nailbiting finish. Jimmy Butler and LeBron James went toe-to-toe as the clock expired but an unlikely veteran had a chance to win it for the Lakers. Danny Green has struggled during the Finals and could’ve redeemed himself with a wide-open 3-point shot as the game was ending.

He missed again which made three misses from Green in the closing minutes of the game. It was a disastrous end to the game for the veteran, who has already been in hot water with fans for his playoff struggles. He definitely doesn’t have any more fans after blowing the game for Los Angeles.

Green Targeted by Many Online

A lot of eyes were watching Game 5 as the Lakers were so close to winning their first title since 2010. It’s obviously not all on Green for the team losing but the internet destroyed the veteran after the loss.

the lakers when they catch danny green in the locker room pic.twitter.com/ZlNHJ6Lz8X — KJ🥱 (@s1eezisdead) October 10, 2020

Nobody: Danny green with the game on the line: pic.twitter.com/GWkPZLioX8 — w𝚊𝚖𝚒 w𝚊𝚢𝚗'𝚜 w𝚞𝚛𝚒𝚊𝚕 but it’s Halloween (@WamiWaynwiedWo) October 10, 2020

Convinced Danny Green is a double agent — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) October 10, 2020

2020 made Danny Green brick that 3…. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 10, 2020

LeBron and Vogel to Danny Green: pic.twitter.com/FgdKeAJWpU — Adam Jacobi (@Adam_J_Tweets) October 10, 2020

Snoop Dogg probably had the most brutal reaction to Green’s game. Warning, the comments are NSFW.

In a perfect world, LeBron or Anthony Davis would’ve taken that last shot. Unfortunately, Davis was banged up, and seemingly every Heat defender was on LeBron. Markieff Morris is not free of blame. He got the offensive rebound after Green’s miss and proceeded to throw the ball out of bounds on a bad pass. Thanks to those poor performances, LeBron’s iconic performance didn’t lead to a win.

Should the Lakers Be Worried?

Pretty much everybody had the Lakers winning Game 5 and finishing things up. LeBron is deadly in closeout games and it looked like Los Angeles had all the momentum. Also, the Lakers were in the Mamba jerseys, which they were undefeated in the playoffs while wearing. The superstar played close to a perfect game and they still couldn’t pull off the win.

Now, if the Lakers are still healthy, they shouldn’t worry too much. They’re still the better team and it’s hard to imagine the Heat can keep playing with so much intensity. However, Anthony Davis was clearly hobbled towards the end of the game. If he has to miss time, then the Lakers might start sweating.

Plus, the longer this series goes, the chances of Goran Dragic returning increases. If he returns, the Heat should get quite a boost. The series has certainly become more interesting. Only one time in NBA history has a team come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals. Miami still needs to win two more games while the Lakers only need to win one. Los Angeles has bounced back well after losses in the playoffs this year. If they limit the mistakes, they should be able to close out the series on Sunday.

