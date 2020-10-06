Lakers Fans Find Unique Way to Take Harsh Shot at Danny Green

If you just barely started watching the NBA, it would be hard to believe that Danny Green once held the record for most three-pointers made in a Finals series when he made 23 for the San Antonio Spurs in 2013. He’s struggled greatly for the Los Angeles Lakers throughout the playoffs. He was decent in Game 1 of the NBA Finals when he went 4 for 9 from 3 but has gone 1 for 14 over the last two games.

Green has been a target for fans since the season was rebooted but it appears they’re officially fed up with his shooting problems. A petition has popped up on Chage.org that calls for Green not to get a championship ring should the Lakers win the title. As of this writing, the petition has about 1,200 signatures. A similar petition for Kyle Kuzma recently popped up.

Here’s what the organizer of the petition had to say about Green:

Danny Green has been terrible in the entire 2020 playoffs for the Lakers. He doesn’t deserve a ring if the Lakers win the championship and Jeanie Buss should make sure he doesn’t get one.

Those are some harsh words for Green, who has been a starter for the Lakers all season.

ALL the latest Lakers news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Frank Vogel Still Trusts Green

There’s no doubt that Green has struggled as a shooter for the Lakers but he’s still a key player. There’s a reason they keep him in the starting lineup. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has also struggled in the Finals but nobody is calling for him to not get a ring. Head coach Frank Vogel thinks that Green and Caldwell-Pope will figure things out soon.

“Those guys have been fine,” Vogel said after the Game 3 loss. “They have been great for us all year. We have to execute as a group better. If we execute as a group better, have more intent to get higher shot quality, then those guys will be fine.”

Time is running out for Green to turn things around but it might not even matter for the Lakers. He’s struggled a lot throughout the postseason and it didn’t stop them from getting to the Finals. If he could figure things out and start knocking down some open 3s, the Lakers will be really hard to beat.

Danny Green on Lakers’ Game 1 win vs. Heat and LeBron James | SportsCenterLos Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green joins SportsCenter to break down the win vs. the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals. Green describes the atmosphere of playing in the NBA bubble and how LeBron James controls the flow of the game. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ http://espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn… 2020-10-01T05:00:01Z

Green Plans to Play Despite Hip Injury

Green has gotten knicked up in the series and hurt his hip in Game 3. While he’s not 100%, there’s no chance he’s going to sit out.

“I’m playing, man, so I’m good,” Green said, via the Los Angeles Times. “I’m feeling fine.”

Vogel also doesn’t sound too worried about it.

“Yeah, he has some tightness in his hip. It’s not an injury,” Vogel said Monday. “They’re trying on a daily basis to make sure that they keep it loose. I don’t know how much that’s having an impact on his play, but he’s able to go. So we’ll continue to monitor it.”

Despite his struggles, Green has been in the starting lineup throughout the playoffs. Switching things up this late in the process could cause issues. Fortunately, it looks like he’s good to go.

READ NEXT: Lakers’ LeBron James Sounds off on Jimmy Butler’s Trash Talk

