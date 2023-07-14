Lakers Skipper Calls Out Nuggets With Expletive Statement

The Denver Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals and have talked their fair share of trash since.

It didn’t go unnoticed by the Lakers or head coach Darvin Ham. The Lakers skipper joined the “#thisleague UNCUT” podcast with NBA reporters Marc Stein and Chris Haynes and discussed Nuggets coach Mike Malone and some of the comments made by his squad.

“Oh, wow. You’re gonna bring up Money Mike, man? The Lakers’ daddy? That’s what they call him now? The Lakers’ daddy?” Ham said.

The Lakers are expected to be one of the top contenders in the Western Conference after a strong offseason and Ham had a warning for the defending champs.

“God bless his soul,” Ham said. “This s**t ain’t over. God bless his soul.”

After besting the Lakers, the Nuggets moved on to the NBA Finals. Denver took care of the Miami Heat in five games to win their first title.

LeBron James Also Responded to Nuggets

LeBron James has been the primary target of some of the critical comments from the Nuggets, most notably Malone, who took issue with the media’s coverage of the series against LA. James also helped shift the narrative from the Nuggets’ dominance, teasing that he was weighing retirement in his postgame press conference.

Malone poked fun at that during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show shortly after winning the title.

“Speaking of the Lakers, I just want you guys to know this is breaking news: I’m thinking about retiring. Only kidding, only kidding,” Malone said, a clear jab at James.

James took to Instagram to share a message for the Nuggets.

“In Europe for the last past few weeks minding my business and I hear I’m on your mind that much huh??? I mean I guess I see why,” James wrote. “But Wave the flag on these lames!! Please make being player cool again cause the lame machine is at an all-time high. Enjoy your light but just know I’m the SUN. I stay on forever!”

James recently made his decision on playing next year clear while appearing on stage at the ESPYs.

“I don’t care how many more points I can score or what I can or can’t do on the floor,” James told the crowd. “The real question for me is, can I play without cheating this game? The day I can’t play without giving everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.”

Darvin Ham Ecstatic Over LeBron James’ Decision to Return

“My most valuable asset in the portfolio will remain intact!” Lakers head coach Darvin Ham reacts to LeBron James’ announcement that he will play next season 😅pic.twitter.com/MQtd7oUf7a https://t.co/Bldz20WRtM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 13, 2023

No one truly believed that James was stepping away from the game. He has almost $100 million left on his deal with the Lakers and the four-time MVP has made it clear one of his few goals remaining is to play with his son, Bronny, who will be eligible for the next draft.

With James returning, the Lakers have their centerpiece of what they hope is a championship-caliber squad. Ham — who is entering his second season with the Lakers — is happy to have him back.

“My most valuable asset in the portfolio will remain intact!” Ham said with a large grin during an interview on ESPN during Summer League.

James played 55 games last season, averaging around 36 minutes per contest. He averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists.