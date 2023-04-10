Darvin Ham Issues Statement on Lakers Signing Tristan Thompson

The Los Angeles Lakers signed veteran center Tristan Thompson on April 9. The Texas product, who played four years with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-15 to 2017-18, hasn’t appeared in a game since April 27, 2022.

However, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is excited about adding Thompson.

“What he brings, his spirit, his positivity, as well as the way he’s played, years and years of championship-level basketball, championship pedigree. Great guy to be around. Great teammate. I’ve heard nothing but great things about him,” Ham said. “And having coached against him for a bunch of years, he and I have always had a great rapport throughout his career. I’m a big fan of him. I watched him back when he was playing at Texas, but just another great guy to add a serviceable player if we need to go in that direction.”

Thompson has career averages of 9.0 points and 8.4 rebounds with the Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls. He’s appeared in 88 postseason games and averaged 7.4 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Tristan Thompson Had a Fantastic Workout With the Lakers

Thompson told Golden State Warriors All-Star power forward Draymond Green on the “Draymond Green Show” in March that he had a fantastic workout session with the Lakers, who will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 7-8 play-in game on April 11.

“When I came to the Lakers workout, I wanted to make sure I was in better shape than I’ve ever been,” Thompson said. “And I made sure I had my shirt off on purpose. I had my shirt off the whole workout. … So when it came to that Lakers workout, I made sure I was in great shape. Dunking the ball, windmilling. I was doing stuff where Bron was telling like, ‘Man Double T, I ain’t see this since Cleveland.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah cuz I’m ready. Like f***ing ready bro. Like I’m ready. Like I’m ready to make this happen. I’m ready to help you guys make this push.’ And I feel like what I can bring to the table to help that team is an area that I think they don’t have right now.”

If the Lakers beat the Timberwolves, they will be the seventh seed in the Western Conference playoffs and take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. If Los Angeles loses, it will face the winner of the New Orleans Pelicans-Oklahoma City Thunder 9-10 play-in game to determine who the eighth seed is.

Draymond Green Hoped the Lakers Didn’t Sign Tristan Thompson

Green told Thompson on his podcast that he didn’t want the Lakers to sign Double T.

“I know what you bring to a team,” Green told Thompson. “I personally think this Lakers team is very good. … So no disrespect my brother, but I personally hope they leave you at home because I know what you bring to the table. I know how you help a team.”

James and Thompson defeated Green and the Warriors in the 2016 Finals. The Cavaliers become the first team in NBA history to erase a 3-1 series deficit in the Finals.