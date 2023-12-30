Lakers’ Anthony Davis Gets Honest About LeBron James’ Role

The Los Angeles Lakers got a much-needed victory, taking down the Charlotte Hornets. Asked if having the ball in LeBron James’ hands was a key to their success, Anthony Davis gave a smile with his answer.

“I don’t know. I mean, there’s always good things that happen with the ball in his hands. Obviously, he’s a excellent, excellent passer,” Davis said via Spectrum SportsNet on December 28. “So anytime we can put the ball in his hands and have him making those reads and making those plays, it usually works out good for us.”

James finished that game with 17 points and 11 assists in a little over 24 minutes in the 133-112 victory. The Lakers are 10-7 when James’ usage rate reaches 29% or better this season, per Basketball Reference.

“[He] can score the ball as well, making great reads,” Davis said. “He’s a student of the game. He dissected this game for a long time. So he’s seen every coverage and made a lot of great reads throughout his career.”

LeBron hangs and gets the And-1 to go while falling away 💪 Hornets-Lakers | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/I6WIeOw34B pic.twitter.com/F9leiGjF9p — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2023

But James’ usage rate against the Hornets was just 26.3%, his seventh-lowest mark of the season. And they are now just 2-3 when he posts double-digit assists this season.

This also brings James’ previously instituted (though not always enforced) minutes restriction.

Darvin Ham Expects LeBron James & Anthony Davis to Play in Weekend Back-to-Back

Davis and James have been mainstays on the injury report and designated as questionable. They have a challenging back-to-back on deck, first visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 30 and traveling to face the New Orleans Pelicans the next night.

“Those guys are highly competitive and it’s two teams that’s gonna be right in the mix,” Head Coach Darvin Ham said, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic on December 29. “I expect those guys to have themselves ready and available. I don’t know if a minute restriction applies or a minute zone applies when you’re dealing with this high-level basketball to finish the calendar year.”

James, who turns 39 years old on December 30, has missed just three games all season despite the constant designation.

Davis has missed just two games.

It is notable for both players, neither of whom played even 60 games last season. Ham had wanted to put a minutes restriction on James, keeping the star under 30 minutes per game to keep him fresh for the stretch run.

James has seen fewer than 30 minutes just eight times in 29 outings this season. All but one of them have come in games decided by 21 points or more.

Perhaps even more telling, though, they are 2-1 when James sits but 0-2 without Davis.

Lakers’ Rumored Trade Target Caught Snoozing on Defense

The Lakers are the betting favorites to land Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray in a trade, according to Bovada odds. Shams Charania of The Athletic also reports an interest in Murray from the Lakers side.

But if the Lakers, a team that prides itself on its defensive prowess, is hoping for Murray to come and sure up any leaks on that end, they might want to hold off on sending an offer.

The Hawks suffered a 117-113 loss to the Sacramento Kings on December 29. During the fourth quarter of the game, Murray watched the ball instead of keeping an eye on his assignment, De’Aaron Fox, who doubled back to the corner for a big three to give his team the lead.

Great defense Dejounte. Not like he doesn't have 25 and counting this half pic.twitter.com/xMppNbeMaA — Tank for Sarr (@1CE_TRAE) December 30, 2023

Gaffes like that can be back-breaking. And the cost to acquire Murray has already left the Hawks with scant few draft assets to make further trades. It is a similar situation to the Lakers.

Acquiring Murray could prove more costly than the Lakers anticipate if they go through with it.