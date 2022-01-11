Proposed Trade Unloads Lakers Big Man for Rights to Overseas Star

While the Los Angeles Lakers continue to get linked to trade for players like Myles Turner and Jerami Grant, it’s going to be difficult for them to pull off a trade. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are essentially unmovable and those three take up a significant portion of the salary cap. The Lakers would love to make a move to help their playoff chances but they may need to accept that their roster is what it is and that they can only make minor changes.

One move that should be high on the list is getting off of DeAndre Jordan’s contract. He’s only making $2.6 million this season but has fallen out of the rotation after being a starter for 18 games. When he did play, he was a massive liability. The Lakers would be wise to trade him if possible. ESPN’s Bobby Marks came up with a trade proposal for the team that sends Jordan to the Orlando Magic. It’s not the most exciting deal but it would at least free up a roster spot for Los Angeles.

“Sorry, Lakers fans, it is a minor one. Jordan and $1 million to Orlando for the draft rights of Janis Timma,” Marks wrote.

Timma Unlikely to Play in NBA

The Lakers need something in return for a trade but want to keep a roster spot open. Including Timma in a deal for Jordan makes sense. He was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2013 but has yet to make the jump to the NBA. The 4-time Latvian All-Star has a good thing going overseas and has avoided the NBA since getting drafted almost a decade ago.

The Magic are far from playoff contention and could do the Lakers a solid here for a little extra cash. Taking on Jordan doesn’t really help or hurt Orlando as they are the last-place team in the Eastern Conference.





Players Lakers Could Add With Extra Roster Spot

With the Lakers trying to open up roster spots, they must have their eyes set on some possible buyout targets. Prior to the season, Kevin Love looked like a prime buyout candidate who could come back to Los Angeles. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers are much better than anybody expected and Love has a key role coming off the bench. It wouldn’t be wise to move on from him now and there’s no indication he would even be willing to accept a buyout.

Adding another wing defender could be a good call. The Portland Trail Blazers are having a down year which could open up the door for Robert Covington to get bought out. He was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team back in 2018 and can still play some defense. Goran Dragic is also an interesting name to watch. The veteran point guard hasn’t played much for the Toronto Raptors this season as he nurses an injury. The team may not need him on the roster as they’re currently seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. He could provide some offensive juice off the bench for the Lakers.

