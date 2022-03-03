Ex-Laker & 3-Time All-NBA Player to Sign With Contender: Report

Days after being released by the Los Angeles Lakers, center DeAndre Jordan will sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Jordan committed to sign with the Sixers unless he was claimed by another team.

“Barring an unlikely waiver claim before the 5 PM ET deadline today, center DeAndre Jordan is expected to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted on March 3. “Lakers waived Jordan on Tuesday and Sixers have an open roster spot and desire to add another backup center. Once Jordan clears waivers, the Sixers plan to release Willie Cauley-Stein, who is nearing the end of a 10-day contract, sources said.”

Jordan joins a new-look Sixers team that now includes James Harden. Philadelphia traded former Lakers big man Andre Drummond to the Nets as part of the blockbuster Harden for Ben Simmons swap. Jordan will be able to slide into the team’s backup center role to spell star Joel Embiid.

After releasing Jordan, the Lakers signed veteran guard D.J. Augustin. Los Angeles also added center Wenyen Gabriel on a two-way deal.

Jordan Asked to be Released by the Lakers

Jordan’s short tenure with the Lakers did not go as Los Angeles hoped. There was a desire for Jordan to be the Lakers solution at center, but head coach Frank Vogel often opted to go with different lineups. Jordan only notched 20 more more minutes two times with the Lakers since December. The veteran big man averaged 4.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and .8 blocks while averaging 12.8 minutes during his 32 appearances with the Lakers.

After Jordan’s release, Vogel revealed the center asked to be move on to another team where he could have a more consistent role.

“Frank Vogel ‘We wish DeAndre well.’ Said Jordan felt he could have a bigger role somewhere else,” Lakers Nation’s Ryan Ward tweeted on March 1. “DJ [Augustin] really fills a need.”

The Sixers Have Been Aggressively Attempting to Add a Center

Jordan joining the Sixers confirms one of the worst-kept secrets in the NBA. Wojnarowski reported that the 76ers were “aggressive” in pursuing a backup center since trading Drummond.

“The Philadelphia 76ers are emerging as front-runners to acquire center DeAndre Jordan either as a waiver claim or a free-agent signing, sources told ESPN on Monday,” Wojnarowski detailed on February 28.

“The Sixers have been aggressive in pursuit of a backup center since including Andre Drummond in the trade-deadline deal to acquire James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets, sources said, and the Lakers’ waiving of Jordan on Monday moves the Sixers closer to filling that roster hole.

“The 33-year-old Jordan, who signed a one-year, $2.6 million minimum deal to join the Lakers this season, would save the Sixers $2.3 million in luxury tax if he signed a free-agent deal instead of getting claimed on waivers.”

While Jordan did not play a lot of minutes, it will be interesting to see how the Lakers reallocate his playing time among other players. Dwight Howard will continue playing a key role at center, but the Lakers have also been experimenting with LeBron James at the five. Gabriel could also be relied upon for minutes to close out the season.