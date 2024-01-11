Hawks Open to Dejounte Murray Trade to Lakers on One Condition: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers can have Atlanta Hawks’ two-way star Dejounte Murray slot in next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But only if they give up Austin Reaves, according to Action Network’s Matt Moore.

“Murray is an upgrade in playmaking and defense over D’Angelo Russell, who would be included in any deal. The Hawks, three different league sources asserted this week, would be open to a Lakers deal if it includes Austin Reaves. Reaves has played better individually as of late, but the Lakers are seven points worse per 100 possessions with Reaves on the floor vs. on the bench, the second-worst mark of any rotation player behind the now-benched Jaxson Hayes,” Moore wrote on January 10.

Like James and Davis, Murray is represented by Klutch Sports, who has strong ties with the Lakers organization. They have also been linked to another Klutch Sports client, Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls. But the staggering money owed to LaVine coupled with his injury history and lack of playoff wins, have scared teams, including the Lakers.

“Murray is a Klutch client, so no surprise there’s interest here. But while there was a flurry of discussion about Zach LaVine (also Klutch) a month ago, it’s become clear that Murray is the compromise Klutch and the Lakers’ front office can reach. The Lakers’ front office has leaked that they want a two-way player, which Murray is, and LaVine is not,” Moore wrote.

No Team Is Interested in Who Lakers Wanted to Trade

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed the depressing state of the Lakers’ trade assets outside Reaves.

“There’s no team interested in calling the Lakers for the players that they want to trade and I don’t know if they want to trade Austin Reaves. Teams would be interested in that,” ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst said on the January 9 episode of the “NBA Today.”

Whatever value was left in Russell’s stocks eroded with his demotion to the bench. He already took a hit in the playoffs when he became unplayable.

Rui Hachimura, who showed flashes in the playoffs, has been in and out of the lineup, riddled with injuries.

Cam Reddish is inconsistent. Jalen Hood-Schifino, their latest first-round pick, is a project. Gabe Vincent, their prized free-agent acquisition is injured.

The Lakers are also limited in draft capital, with only one first-round pick (2029 or 2030), at their disposal for any in-season trade.

Lakers, LeBron James Admit Russell Westbrook Trade a Mistake

The Lakers are wary that a LaVine trade would end up like the Westbrook trade — depleting their depth and getting stuck with his massive contract.

“Sources told ESPN that every member of the organization involved in the Russell Westbrook trade — including James – will admit they misjudged it, owning part of the blame,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin wrote on January 9.

The Westbrook trade blunder serves as a cautionary tale which is one of the reasons the Lakers are hesitant to pull the trigger on LaVine.

The Bulls are 3-0 since LaVine returned from a foot injury. The former two-time All-Star guard is averaging 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 47% from the field and 37% from 3 since his return.