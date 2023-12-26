Lakers Have More ‘Reasonable’ Star Trade Target Than Zach LaVine: Insider

A cheaper alternative than Chicago Bulls’ two-time All-Star Zach LaVine has emerged as a potential trade target for the Los Angeles Lakers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“The Lakers front office has shown they will do their due diligence. We’ve talked about Zach LaVine for weeks as a player that they’re going to express interest in. … One more player to keep an eye on, I’m told, a potential target for Lakers is Hawks guard Dejounte Murray,” Charania said on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” show.

Like LaVine, Murray is represented by powerful agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, LeBron James’ childhood friend and business associate. But Murray is on a much cheaper contract than LaVine, who is in the second season of a five-year max deal worth $215 million. The 27-year-old Murray has a $120 million, four-year extension that will kick in next season.

“So that’s a little bit better when you think about a reasonable salary to be bringing in when you already have LeBron James and Anthony Davis on your books,” Charania said.

Cheaper Salary but Costlier Trade?

However, Murray could cost a little bit higher if the Hawks would want to recoup their investment. They traded three first-round picks and a pick swap to get Murray from the San Antonio Spurs two summers ago.

The Lakers have only one first-round pick available for an in-season trade. However, they could defer until after the next NBA Draft to have three tradable first-round picks. But they could be bidding against time as Murray would be in demand should the Hawks make him available before the February 8 trade deadline.

The New York Knicks have already expressed exploratory interest in Murray, per Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto.

Charania noted that teams would be asking for Austin Reaves and Max Christie in addition to their lone draft capital in any potential in-season star trade for the Lakers.

The 6-foot-5 Murray is currently averaging 20.3 points, 5.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals while hitting a healthy 38.2% of his 3s on a robust 6.1 attempts per game for the Hawks this season. He projects to be a much better defender than LaVine.

Anthony Davis’ 40 Points Not Enough

Lakers big man Anthony Davis circled their Christmas Day showdown with longtime rival Boston Celtics on his calendar.

He delivered 40 points but it was not enough as the Celtics overpowered him and the Lakers 126-115 in their first home game back from a three-game road trip. No other Lakers player cracked the 20-point mark.

Taurean Prince had 17 points while LeBron James only scored 16 points on 5 of 14 shooting, two nights after exploding for a season-high 40 in Oklahoma City. The other two players — Cam Reddish and Jarred Vanderbilt — in their remade starting five only combined for 11 points on 4 of 7 shooting.

All five Celtics starters scored at least 18 points led by Kristaps Porzingis’ 28 and Jayson Tatum’s 25 points, respectively.

Gabe Vincent out 6-8 Weeks

According to Charania, Lakers point guard Gabe Vincent will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his ailing left knee as soon as Tuesday, December 26, and will miss 6-to-8 weeks.

Vincent has only appeared in five games for the Lakers this season after signing a three-year, $33 million contract this past offseason.

“You just have to make sure everything is well and good with him and his health first and foremost,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said via Spectrum SportsNet on December 23. “And then you just try to activate Plan B, which is next man up, so to speak.

“Out No. 1, top priority is just to make sure that we know what’s going on with him, and put him in a position where he can get healthy.”

Their Plan B was to have James start as the point guard, replacing the ineffective D’Angelo Russell.

James was spectacular in his debut as the Lakers starting point guard in a big win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. But the 38-year-old superstar could not sustain his form against the Celtics on Christmas Day.