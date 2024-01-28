$120 Million Star Trade Target ‘Unrealistic’ to Land With Lakers: Insider

The Los Angeles Lakers might not land former All-Star Dejounte Murray after all.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Lakers landing Murray appears “unrealistic” at this point.

“League sources say that there has been little-to-no trade dialogue in recent days between the Hawks and the Lakers when it comes to former All-Star Dejounte Murray.

Trade talks tend to be fluid this time of year and can be easily sparked up again, but one source briefed on the talks termed the idea of Murray landing with the Lakers before the deadline, as of this Sunday, as “unrealistic”,” Stein wrote in his substack newsletter on January 28.

The Hawks are seeking two first-round picks and a starting-level player, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

Previous Lakers-Hawks trade talks centered around D’Angelo Russell, a 2029 first-round draft pick, and a pick swap, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. But the Hawks wanted a third team to re-route Russell, whose resurgent play has turned the Lakers’ fortunes.

Russell scored 28 points and added five assists in the Lakers’ 145-144 double-overtime thriller against the Golden State Warriors. It was the Lakers’ fifth win over their last seven games to move up one game above .500.

Since his return to the starting lineup eight games ago, Russell has been solid. He’s 27.5 points and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 52.3% percent from the field and 54.2% from deep during this span.

On the other hand, Murray, a Klutch Sports client like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, is also having a strong month. The 27-year-old Hawks guard is averaging 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists this January.

Kyle Lowry on Lakers’ Radar as Potential Buyout Signing

With a Murray trade appearing to be unrealistic, the Lakers could be looking for a roster upgrade via the buyout market.

Former 6-time All-Star guard Kyle Lowry has been floated as a top candidate.

“According to team and league sources, Kyle Lowry, who could be available if he’s bought out by Charlotte after being traded there from Miami this week, is one name to watch for the Lakers,” The Athletic’s Jovan Buha wrote on January 26.

The Heat swapped Lowry with Terry Rozier plus a lottery-protected first-round pick. But Lowry is not expected to suit up with the Hornets.

Lowry is averaging 8.2 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.5 rebounds this season. He is also shooting 38.5% from downtown, the fifth-highest mark of his career, which includes winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

Alex Caruso Thinks About What Could Have Been With Lakers

If the Lakers regret their decision to let Alex Caruso walk in the summer of 2021, Caruso also thinks about what could have been had they re-signed him.

“Yeah, definitely,” Caruso told FOX Sports after the Chicago Bulls’ 141-132 loss to his former team on January 25 at his old stomping ground. “Just because of how well I played with them when I was here. I know how I supported them. And I’ve gotten better. I was expecting myself to get better. It’s actually what had to move me on. I kept getting better and eventually I was at a point where I couldn’t stay here.

“I definitely have always thought about it because those guys [LeBron James and Anthony Davis] are my brothers. We’ve been through a lot together. Always good seeing them. Every now and then you think about what could’ve been.”

The Lakers consider Caruso as “the one that got away,” according to Buha.