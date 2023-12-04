6-Time All-Star ‘Would Be Very Strong Addition’ to Lakers: Former Exec

A former NBA executive believes the Los Angeles Lakers could form a new Big 3 with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and DeMar DeRozan.

Ex-Knicks general manager Scott Perry floated the idea as the Chicago Bulls are mulling over dismantling their core for the last three seasons following a poor start.

“[DeRozan] could be a guy that helps become that third option if you will on some of those teams that you mentioned,” Perry said on the December 4 episode of the Hoop Genius podcast, referring to DeRozan’s two preferred teams, New York and Miami.

But Perry threw a wildcard into the mix.

“I would imagine a team like the Lakers could be interested in [DeRozan],” Perry said. “He has proven the ability to score and score in the clutch. He’s not a volume or considered an excellent three-point shooter but boy is he lethal in that mid-range area. He can draw fouls and I think he’s just a really good professional.”

DeMar DeRozan’s Fit

The Lakers have alternated wins and losses for a 12-9 start following a spate of injuries that derailed them. They have struggled to score against teams with length and size. As they navigate James’ 21st season and manage Davis, their injury-prone center, the Lakers would need another dependable scorer who can carry them when one or both of them are out.

For Perry, that guy is DeRozan, who is on an expiring $28.6 million contract this season. He is more experienced than Austin Reaves and a much cheaper gamble than Zach LaVine, who shares representation with James and Davis.

“I think [DeRozan] definitely wouldn’t hurt them and it depends what you have to give up for him,” Perry said, “but obviously you’re just talking about a big three of him, Lebron and Anthony Davis. He will take some of the pressure off of both of those guys in terms of being able to close a basketball game.

“[DeRozan] can go get his own shot when needed. You can run some things for him at key times of the basketball game or even close out a game. So, he definitely wouldn’t hurt their prospects from where I sit uh and I think he would be a very strong addition to that team and their desires to again make another deep run in the playoffs,” he added.

Why DeMar DeRozan Will Not Be Russell Westbrook 2.0

The Lakers fan base might still have PTSD from the Russell Westbrook trade. However, DeRozan has proven that he can thrive with a ball-dominant player next to him like LaVine and Kyle Lowry in Toronto.

“This is where teams have to really know themselves,” Perry said. “It’s incumbent upon you as a front office and coaching staff to know the personality of your basketball team and what type of personality if you were to trade for someone like [DeRozan]. Would that personality fit along with a skill set?

Perry pointed out that DeRozan is a consummate professional, who at this stage of his career is all about winning. DeRozan has not been to the NBA Finals yet, ultimately because of James who ruled the Eastern Conference when he was hitting his prime in Toronto.

“So you’re gonna bring a player in who more than likely is going to be very amenable to fitting in with what you have there and then figuring out where he can assert himself,” Perry said. “But

again, when you make trades at this point in the season, close to the trade deadline, there may be some sort of risk. It’s less of a risk if you really are comfortable, confident and know your

basketball team. And that’s your job to know that.”