Ex-Laker & 4-Time All-Star Pleads With Teams to Give Him a ‘Chance’

One of the worst stories of injuries derailing an NBA career involves DeMarcus Cousins. There was a time when he was a four-time All-Star and LeBron James even said he was the best center in the league. Unfortunately, he tore his left Achilles in 2018 when he was playing some of his best basketball. Ever since that injury, he hasn’t been the same as he’s continued to deal with other serious injuries.

Teams have given Cousins chances in recent years, including the Los Angeles Lakers, but it’s clear that he will never likely return to his All-Star form. He’s currently sitting in free agency right now as the NBA season nears. He spoke to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports and pleaded with teams around the league to give him a serious look while admitting to his past mistakes.

“Have I made mistakes? Absolutely,” Cousins told Haynes. “Have I done things the wrong way? Absolutely. For that, I’m very apologetic. But I’ve done even more things the correct way and I’ve done even more positive things compared to my negatives. I just don’t want those positives to be overlooked. And obviously, whenever it gets to the point where the negatives outweigh the positives, you should probably move away from him. That’s just how life goes. But I don’t believe I’m in that boat. I’m just asking for a chance to show my growth as a man and a player.”

Cousins Will Be Ready When Team Wants to Sign Him

Cousins was previously known as a difficult player during his time with the Sacramento Kings but that hasn’t been the case in recent years. His personality likely has little to do with the fact that he’s not signed. Regardless, he’s making sure to stay in shape in case a team decides they want to sign him.

“I’m just trying to control what I can control,” Cousins told Yahoo Sports. “This process can get repetitive and get to the point where it can kind of drive you crazy, but you just have to fall in love with the process. Every day I’m working out to make sure I’m better than I was the previous day. So whenever the opportunity does come about and my name is called upon, I’ll be prepared.”

Could Lakers Be a Fit?

Cousins was with the Lakers during the season they won the NBA Championship and he got a ring out of it despite not playing a single game. He was well-liked by the team but his injuries kept him out. The Lakers have been linked to him a few times since he was cut in 2020 but no signing has happened. Could the team take another look at him this season? That is highly unlikely right now.

The Lakers have two young centers they like in Thomas Bryant and Damian Jones. There also still looms the possibility that the team adds Myles Turner in a trade with the Indiana Pacers. There’s also the fact that Anthony Davis will see time at center throughout the season. The Lakers don’t need big, they need wings. Now, if any injuries happen and the team needs a big, Cousins could be an option. He spent some time with head coach Darvin Ham when they were both with the Milwaukee Bucks last season.