Lakers Could Land Starter in Trade With Rival, Says Analyst

Dennis Schroder’s future remains uncertain but there is some hope that the Los Angeles Lakers could get something in return for the free-agent point guard via a sign-and-trade. Rumors surrounding Schroder have been mostly quiet, but the Celtics have been in talks with the guard, per Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer.

It remains to be seen if the Lakers will want to take on more salary given their mounting luxury tax bill. Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale suggests Celtics guard Josh Richardson is a name to watch in a sign-and-trade involving Schroder.

“Perhaps they don’t want to give up anyone on their roster for Schroder, who would need to ink a three-year deal with at least one guaranteed season,” Favale noted. “That’s more fair. But Schroder gives them more downhill juice, shot creation and table-setting than Josh Richardson—who, by the way, has not been Peak Josh Richardson for some time.

“The Lakers could also be against adding to their tax bill. They opted against keeping Alex Caruso, after all. But Richardson gives them a wing who can defend four different positions in crunch time and, theoretically, space the floor.”

The Celtics Acquired Richardson in an Offseason Trade With the Mavs

Boston landed Richardson in an offseason trade with the Mavericks sending Moses Brown to Dallas in exchange for the guard. Richardson averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 33% from long distance in 59 appearances for the Mavs last season, which included 56 starts.

The guard played his first four seasons in Miami where he became a full-time starter his final two years. Richardson was a starter for the Sixers during the 2019-20 season before being traded to the Mavericks. The guard’s three-point shooting percentage has declined in each of the last three seasons after shooting 37.8% in 2017-18. Marcus Smart is another name to watch given he is entering the final season in his four-year, $51.9 million deal.

The Celtics could opt to sign Schroder outright which would leave the Lakers without any compensation for the point guard. Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach described a potential sign-and-trade between the two teams as “unlikely.”

“Per source, there is some mutual interest between Dennis Schroder and Cs but he’s considering a few options,” Himmelsbach detailed on Twitter. “Also if he comes to Boston it’s unlikely to be via sign-and-trade.”

The Celtics Are Interested in Signing Schroder to a Short-Term Deal: Report

All indications are there is a bit of a standoff as Schroder continues to seek a lucrative, long-term deal. Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto reported the Celtics’ preference is to sign Schroder to a one to two-year contract.

“The Boston Celtics have interest in signing free-agent point guard Dennis Schroeder, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto noted. “The Celtics have the non-taxpayer mid-level exception at their disposal and could agree to a short-term deal. Schroeder and the Celtics could agree to a one-year deal or a two-year deal with a player option, league sources said.”

Schroder’s short tenure with the Lakers appears to be coming to a close after the team traded for Russell Westbrook then signed Kendrick Nunn in free agency. According to Spotrac’s Keith Smith, the Celtics are only considering signing Schroder to a short-term contract.

“Here’s what a source told me on the Celtics and Dennis Schroder: Both sides have interest,” Smith tweeted. “Boston is interested in only a short-term deal, ideally one year. Schroder is still looking for more money than the Celtics can offer and/or a longer deal.”