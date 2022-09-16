Lakers Signing Polarizing Guard to 1-Year Contract: Report

After the Los Angeles Lakers won a championship in 2020, the big move they made the following offseason was trading for guard Dennis Schroder. He quickly became the team’s starting point guard and the team even offered him a contract extension. He decided to turn down the offer and went into free agency last offseason.

He was only able to stay away from Los Angeles for a year and is coming back. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Schroder has signed a one-year contract with the Lakers.

Dennis Schroder has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Lakers, @PrioritySports CEO Mark Bartelstein tells @TheSteinLine. More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpMwn — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 16, 2022

This is a move that has been talked about in recent weeks and Schroder even asked LeBron James on Instagram recently if he should run it back. Clearly, that wasn’t a bluff as he actually wanted to return. The guard will be getting $2.64 million for his year of service, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Schroder is signing a one-year, $2.64 million deal to return to the Lakers, sources said. https://t.co/SIN6gcULEG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 16, 2022

Schroder’s tenure with the Lakers was rocky and fans quickly soured on him. His worst game with the team came in Game 5 of the first round of the playoffs when he scored zero points against the Phoenix Suns. Once that game happened, it was clear he didn’t have a future with the team. Schroder and the Lakers smoothed over any issues and he’s now going to be back in the purple and gold.

Lakers to Have Feisty Backcourt

The Lakers have somehow compiled the most antagonistic backcourt in the NBA this offseason. Patrick Beverley might be the most headache-inducing player in the league and Russell Westbrook also knows how to get under an opponent’s skin. Schroder is cut from the same cloth.

The trio should be quite annoying for opposing teams. Schroder has played with Westbrook before and they played well together. However, it remains to be seen if both of them will be on the roster when the season starts.

Insider Explains What Schroder Signing Means for Westbrook

The Lakers now have three point guards who are capable of being starters on good teams. Westbrook is obviously the biggest name but it’s no secret the team would prefer if they could trade him. The team has a lack of wings so perhaps they’re banking on a Westbrook trade to fix that issue. Schroder and Beverley are more than capable to hold down the point guard spot if the former MVP is moved.

However, things could get complicated. According to The Atheltic’s Jovan Buha and Sam Amick, Westbrook may not get moved and could have to earn his spot in the starting lineup: