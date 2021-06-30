Lakers Guard Eyeing Exorbitant Payday in Free Agency

Dennis Schroder is eyeing a massive contract in free agency, which may make a return to the Los Angeles Lakers unrealistic.

Schroder is reportedly expecting a deal in the range of $100-120 million, per Armin Andres, Vice President of the German Basketball Federation. That’s approaching superstar-level money for a player that few would consider to be in the top tier of guards in the NBA.

The Athletic previously reported that Schroder was looking for a deal worth more than $20 million per season.

The topic of money came up with Andres on the Abteilung Basketball podcast because Schroder is unable to play for Germany in Olympic qualifying because the insurance costs are too high.

“Dennis Schroder has communicated this clearly: he wants $100 to 120 million – which he will probably also get – and this sum insured cannot be insured on the normal market at the moment,” Andres said, per TalkBasket.net

According to Armin Andres, Vice President of German Basketball Federation (DBB), Dennis Schroder is expecting to a deal in the range of $100-$120 million. via @TalkBasket #AfroBallers pic.twitter.com/xSmdOdR5n8 — AfroBallers (@afroballers) June 30, 2021

Schroder averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season, respectable numbers. However, the consistency was not always there and he ended the year on a rough note. In Games 5 and 6 against the Suns, he shot 3-of-22 from the field and scored just eight combined points.

On top of that, Schroder didn’t exactly establish himself in the good graces of Lakers fans, reportedly turning down a four-year, $84 million extension offer from the Lakers back in March. With Anthony Daivs and LeBron James both commanding a substantial amount of money the next few seasons,

Schroder Wants to Return to Lakers on ‘Fair’ Deal





Play



Dennis Schröder | 2020-21 Lakers Exit Interviews Subscribe for the latest Lakers' content: youtube.com/channel/UC8CSt-oVqy8pUAoKSApTxQw Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/lakers Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/lakers/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Lakers Get the Lakers app: nba.com/lakers/multimedia… 2021-06-04T22:04:39Z

Despite turning down the extension, Schroder has openly said he wants to return to the Lakers and pursue a championship in purple and gold.

“I read so many things on Instagram,” Schroder said. “At the end of the day, it’s my eighth season in the NBA and I just wanted to make my own decision — one time, to where I can decide where I want to go. Just to say ‘I want to re-sign with the Lakers’ or ‘I want to go somewhere else.’ That’s the only thing.

“The Lakers, they didn’t do nothing to me. They’re great, they got the top-two players, everybody in the locker room is great, so, like I said, I want to be here and win a championship. That’s not even a question.”

However, the large number being tossed around is a bit of a surprise, considering Schroder’s statement at the end of the season.

“Of course, you want to be fair, but not everything is about money for me and my family,” Schroder said. “If everything is good, we’re going to come back and win a championship next year.”

Not Everyone Convinced Schroder is a Starting Guard

While Schroder has a strong assessment of his talents — and rightly so — not everyone is convinced he could be the top option for a team.

“I like Schroder, but don’t like him running the team as No. 1 point guard,” that scout told Marc Berman of the New York Post. “I question his leadership and shooting.”

Even Magic Johnson came out and was critical of Schroder following the Lakers first-round playoff exit.

“Schroder, I don’t think he’s a Laker,” Johnson said on AM570 LA Sports. “That’s just my opinion. I don’t know if they’re going to sign him back or not. I don’t think he brings the winning mentality and attitude that we need.”

Harsh words from Johnson, but we’ll see this offseason if the Lakers front office agrees.

READ NEXT: Andre Drummond Hints at Return to Lakers