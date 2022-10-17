Lakers Guard Undergoes Surgery, Will Miss Extended Period of Time

A Los Angeles Lakers guard will miss an extended period of time due to a thumb injury.

New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told reporters on October 17th that Dennis Schroder underwent a procedure to repair a ligament in his thumb. Schroder suffered the injury versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Dennis Schroder underwent a procedure to repair a ligament in his thumb today, according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham. He is expected to be sidelined 3-4 weeks, per Ham. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 17, 2022

Schroder signed a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Lakers, who missed the playoffs last season. The 29-year-old is in his second stint with the team. Schroder appeared in 61 games for Los Angeles during the 2020-21 season, averaging 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Schroder played for the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets last season. He averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 64 games while shooting 43.1% from the field, 34.4% from beyond the arc and 85.3% from the free-throw line.

Schroder played nine minutes for the Lakers versus the Timberwolves on October 12th and went 0-of-4 from the field and 0-of-1 from beyond the arc before getting hurt.

Lakers Signed Schroder After His Strong Play for Germany

The Lakers originally planned to have found a trade partner for Russell Westbrook before signing Schroder, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN. But after Schroder’s strong showing for Germany in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament generated interest around the league, Los Angeles signed him before another team could.

Ham told reporters on October 11th that Schroder’s stellar play for the German national team in the European championships over the summer was a “huge factor” in the Lakers signing him.

“Huge factor,” Ham said. “A huge factor. He and I, we spent five years in Atlanta together. I was with him from day 1 of his rookie year. It was our first year in Atlanta as a staff under coach Bud (Mike Budenholzer) and he was one of my responsibilities of just individual workouts to putting an arm around him if needed. Just helping him understand what this level of basketball is about, on and off the floor, and he’s like family to me now. His performance this summer was nothing short of incredible.”

Schroder has career averages of 14.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists with the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Lakers, Celtics and Rockets. He was teammates with Westbrook on the Thunder and Ham was an assistant coach on the Hawks when Schroder began his NBA career.

Schroder Has ‘Unfinished Business’ With the Lakers

Schroder said on October 10th that reuniting with Ham was the main reason he joined the Lakers for a second run. The scoring guard has “unfinished business” in Los Angeles.

The Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021 playoffs. Schroder averaged 14.3 points and 2.8 assists while shooting 40.0% overall and 30.8% from 3-point range in the six-game series.

“That was the main reason, to be honest,” Schroder said. “I’ve been with him (since) 2013 when I got drafted in Atlanta and he’s been nothing but great to me. Learning from him over the years, staying in touch. He had camps in Germany where I came through to support him. So, I call him family and he knows that. So, whatever it takes to win a ballgame, I’ll do it. … I’ma make sure everything I can do I’ll bring to the team to win ballgames. I mean, coach Darvin knows. He knows me for 10 years now. He knows what I bring, and whatever it is, I’ma do whatever to get a W and to finish the unfinished business.”

After Schroder signed with the Lakers, he wrote the following message on Instagram: “This past year didn’t feel right. I felt misunderstood & nobody really knew the story! I’m coming back to the biggest organization to make sh*t right! I hope LakerNation going to support me every single day! I will give everything I have every single day! It’s an honor to play for the Lakers. Can’t wait to get started!”

The Lakers open the season on October 18th against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.