Dennis Schroder Sends Message to Lakers Front Office on Potential Return

The Los Angeles Lakers are interested in bringing Dennis Schroder but the veteran guard is going to weigh his options.

Schroder turned out to be a major steal for the Lakers last season after returning to LA on a minimum contract. He averaged 12.5 points and 4.5 assists in 66 regular season games and came up in some big spots for the Lakers.

Schroder knows his stock is higher than it was the last two times he hit free agency and voiced his thoughts on what he thinks he’s worth to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“I know I could have gotten way more money than I have the last two years,” Schroder said. “I’m capable of running a team and helping the organization win games. And I think I have, of course, more worth than a minimum contract or $5.9 million and even bigger numbers than that.”

Schroder notably “fumbled the bag” his first time around with the Lakers. It was reported that the Lakers offered him a four-year, $84 million contract extension but he turned it down to explore his options in free agency. After a rough back half of the season, Schroder ended up signing a one-year, $5.9 million deal with the Boston Celtics.

Lakers Have Plan to Re-Sign Dennis Schroder

Thanks to his solid season, the 29-year-old Schroder will get some looks as a free agent. It was a lot better than his first go-around in purple and gold and Schroder felt he made things right.

“Like I said before I tried to make it right and I think we sure did. We had a helluva season,” Schroder said at his exit interview. “Like I mentioned yesterday, a 0.3% chance to make the playoffs. Rob made a deal, trade deadline, brought 3-4 guys in here who played great basketball, competed on the highest level and we turned a corner.

“Beat Memphis in the playoffs, Golden State, and then lose against Denver. But Denver is a pretty good team. But we gave everything we had, I gave everything I had, and I think it was a great, great season.”

The Lakers’ plan is to use the $12.4 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception (MLE) to keep Schroder around, splitting it with him and perhaps another veteran player.

While he’d like to stay with the Lakers, Schroder also stressed that he understands it’s a business.

“Whenever the Lakers hopefully come to me and say, ‘Listen, this is what we can do and this is what the situation is and we want to keep you,’ then we’re going to see if they really appreciate what I did,” Schroder said. “I know, end of the day, it’s a business is what I’m saying, and it’s a lot of factors around it as well.”

Lakers Open Up Cap Space With Recent Roster Moves

The Lakers already said goodbye to two players in Mo Bamba and Malik Beasley. Bamba was set to make $10.3 million next season but it was non-guaranteed and the Lakers waived him. Beasley had his $16.5 million contract option declined.

The goal for LA is to remain below the $172 million luxury tax cap threshold for 2023-24 and allow them to use the full million non-taxpayer midlevel exception, per ESPN.

The Lakers have their eyes on some veteran options to fill out the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Among those players are Bruce Brown — who is expected to visit the Lakers — and big man Brook Lopez.