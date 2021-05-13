Lakers Starter Hints at Big News Update in Viral Post

The Los Angeles Lakers have been ravaged by injuries and the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Recently, the team has had Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Dennis Schroder miss significant time. LeBron is expected to make his return soon and Davis is finally healthy. It also looks like Schroder will be ready to get back on the court.

The Lakers’ starting point guard took to Instagram to post a picture that had a caption that read: “I’m back.”

That’s a not-so-subtle way of Schroder suggesting that he’s finally cleared the health and safety protocols. It’s the second time that he’s had to miss significant time due to the protocols and the Lakers will hope it’s the last. He’s been the team’s third-best player this season and they need him back if they hope to make a deep playoff run. Things were looking grim for Los Angeles for a minute but they’ve appeared to finally turn things around. If Schroder, Davis and LeBron can all return to form soon, they should have a good shot at winning another championship.

Frank Vogel Says It’s Possible Schroder Returns Saturday

If Schroder is indeed “back,” he could be making his return on Saturday versus the Indiana Pacers. Head coach Frank Vogel revealed that it’s possible the team’s starting point guard is back in the lineup.

“It’s still a possibility,” Vogel said Wednesday. “It’s all I can really say. It’s still in the early stage that he can return and he can return on that date as of right now. That hasn’t been prolonged, so we’re hopeful he’s able to play in the Indiana game.”

With Alex Caruso banged up, the Lakers have struggled to keep a true point guard on the court through the last few games. Schroder’s durable and tough so there aren’t a ton of injury concerns with him. He just needs to figure out how to stay out of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Vogel Addresses LeBron & Davis Injuries

LeBron appeared set to make his return earlier this week against either the New York Knicks or Houston Rockets. He decided to sit out, which ended up being a good call considering the Lakers won both games. However, he does need to get some playing time in before the playoff. Vogel made it clear that the Lakers are being very careful.

“Bron continues to evaluate his ankle how it’s feeling each day as it responds to the rehab work and it just felt like we’re not quite ready to get back in there,” Vogel said.

Davis also had a bit of an injury setback as he missed the game against the Rockets with a groin issue. Luckily, Vogel says that it’s nothing to be concerned about.

“Definitely consider it minor,” Vogel said. “There’s no injury it’s just really tight. Obviously, with today and two days off from games after today. We have three days for an opportunity to really put that behind him.”

