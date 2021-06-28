Pending Lakers Free Agent Ripped by NBA Scout

Dennis Schroder’s stock has not been trending in the right direction and an anonymous NBA scout did not have nice things to say about the pending free agent guard.

Schroder took on a starting role with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, stepping up when injuries hit the team. He averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. However, the consistency from Schroder as both a playmaker and scorer was not always there and he had a tough postseason. In Games 5 and 6 against the Suns he shot 3-of-22 from the field and scored just eight combined points.

While Schroder made it a point that he wanted to start in LA after arriving via trade, there’s an argument that he’s a bigger asset off the bench, providing energy and quick offense. After all, there’s a reason Schroder finished runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year in 2020.

One NBA scout is not too keen on Schroder running a team’s top unit from the point guard spot.

“I like Schroder, but don’t like him running the team as No. 1 point guard,” that scout told Marc Berman of the New York Post. “I question his leadership and shooting.”

If that is the sentiment around Schroder, he might be kicking himself over not accepting what was reported to be a four-year, $84 million extension offer from the Lakers back in March.

Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Not a Fan of Dennis Schroder

Schroder didn’t make the best impression on the fan base in Los Angeles, including with Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who had quite the criticism of the guard following the season.

“Schroder, I don’t think he’s a Laker,” Johnson said on AM570 LA Sports. “That’s just my opinion. I don’t know if they’re going to sign him back or not. I don’t think he brings the winning mentality and attitude that we need.

“And he had a chance to show that in this series and, to me, he failed in this series. But again, if he comes back a Laker, I’m going to support him, I’m going cheer for him and all that, but I just don’t think he’s a Laker.”

Schroder made it fairly clear that he’d like to run it back next season during his exit conference.

“We’re going to be back,” Schroder said. “I’m going to work my ass off to come back here, to give everything, because we owe the fans one. I want to win a championship and I’m going to work my ass off this summer, come back and be me.”

Dennis Schroder Won’t Play for Germany in the Olympics

Schroder’s pending free agency will keep him off the court this summer. The 27-year-old is not suiting up for Germany in the Olympic qualifiers, or the Tokyo Olympics, if his national squad makes it that far.

“It’s to my regret that the team will have to do without me in Split and I can’t support them. I’m convinced that the guys will still make the Olympics and I’m already looking forward to the EuroBasket 2022 in Germany,” Schroder said, per the Federation.

The insurance cost to have Schroder on the team was the stickler, with the team saying “enormous insurance requirements that can’t be met.” The team said It was noted that the insurance fee was significantly higher than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

