Dennis Schroder Linked to Lakers’ Rival: Report

Los Angeles Lakers free agent Dennis Schroder has had a less than ideal start to the offseason as the point guard continues to look like the odd man out the longer he goes without signing a new deal. Schroder turned down the Lakers’ four-year, $84 million contract extension during last season, and it would be a major surprise if the guard finds a deal nearly as lucrative as this previous offer. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported the Celtics had preliminary talks with the Schroder, but so far there are no indications there have been serious discussions about reaching a deal.

“The Celtics have had conversations with free agent Dennis Schroder, per @JakeLFischer,” Guy Boston Sports tweeted.

With the lack of possible suitors, the Celtics are a team worth keeping an eye on, and it would be an interesting turn in the Schroder saga given the historic rivalry between Boston and Los Angeles.

The Mavericks Have ‘Zero Interest’ in Schroder: Report

During the season, Schroder was linked to a series of teams including the Knicks and Bulls. Both teams went in a different direction in free agency as Schroder continues to look for a landing spot. Chicago opted to sign Lonzo Ball and later added DeMar DeRozan. New York was able to snag Kemba Walker after he received a buyout from the Thunder and signed Evan Fournier in free agency. The Mavericks are another team with cap space but the team has “zero interest” in adding Schroder, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

“The Mavs have zero interest in Schroder,” Stein said during a Greenroom session, per Clutch Points. “It’s staggering that he turned down the 84M offer from the Lakers. This is tough to watch, there’s been so little Schroder discussion. Tough stuff, tough to watch.”

Could the Lakers Re-Sign Schroder?

With Schroder striking out in free agency, could the point guard consider signing a one-year deal with the Lakers? The challenge is the Lakers trading for Russell Westbrook greatly diminished the team’s chances of re-signing Schroder. The Lakers followed it up by adding Kendrick Nunn with their mid-level exception. Prior to the Lakers essentially signing a brand new roster, Fischer reported the front office was eying a potential sign-and-trade for Schroder.

“From there, league personnel continue to ask where Dennis Schroder will land in this summer’s spending spree,” Fischer detailed on August 2nd. “The Los Angeles Lakers hope to net returning talent in a sign-and-trade involving the 27-year-old, and they have not ended their search for ways to land Buddy Hield.

“However, it appears the Lakers have not been in extensive contact with Schroder and his representatives, sources told Bleacher Report, and the two sides do not seem to be working in tandem ahead of the new league year beginning at 6 p.m. ET Monday. A sign-and-trade requires agreement from both teams and the free agents involved.”

The Lakers are facing a mounting luxury tax bill at $42 million and counting, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks. The latest roster moves combined with the tax likely means Schroder will be playing elsewhere when the season begins.