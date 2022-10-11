New Lakers Guard Dennis Schroder Goes Off About Playing With Russell Westbrook

New Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder met with the LA media for the first time on October 10th and the veteran talked about playing with Russell Westbrook again.

Schroder and Westbrook were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2018-19 season. Although the two were only together for one season, they developed a strong bond and Schroder is excited to play with Westbrook again.

“Russ is my guy,” Schroder said. “I mean, he helped me so much when I was there (OKC) and even after that. He’s like my big brother. He’s helping me. We’re staying in touch, and to play with him again, it’s gonna be great. It was fun times, positive vibes with him every single time and I can’t wait to get to work with him and everyone else.”

The Thunder went 42-28 in 2018-19 when Westbrook and Schroder played. Westbrook averaged 22.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 10.6 assists in 70 games with Schroder. Meanwhile, Schroder averaged 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists alongside Westbrook.

Schroder is expected to come off the bench for the Lakers, who missed the playoffs last season despite having Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Braunschweig native has a prior relationship with new Los Angeles head coach Darvin Ham, who was an assistant with the Atlanta Hawks when Schroder began his NBA career.

Schroder Willing to Do Whatever It Takes to Help Lakers Win

Schroder, who signed a veteran’s minimum contract with the Lakers following an impressive showing at the FIBA EuroBasket tournament, is willing to do whatever it takes to help the purple and gold win games this season. The 29-year-old said he harbors a feeling of “unfinished business.”

“I’ma make sure everything I can do I’ll bring to the team to win ballgames,” Schroder said. “I mean, coach Darvin knows. He knows me for 10 years now. He knows what I bring, and whatever it is, I’ma do whatever to get a W and to finish the unfinished business.”

Schroder appeared in 61 games for the Lakers during the 2020-21 season, averaging 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 43.7% from the field, 33.5% from beyond the arc and 84.8% from the free-throw line. Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported on September 16th that Schroder’s attitude this summer playing for the German national team made the Lakers comfortable bringing him back into the organization.

“Sources familiar with the decision to add Schroder said his attitude this summer playing for the German national team in the European championships, where he’s averaged more than 21 points and seven assists, made the Lakers comfortable with bringing him back into the organization,” Woike reported. “Multiple sources cited the success Dwight Howard had with the 2019-20 championship team as an example of a player’s successful return to the organization with a new approach they hope can be mirrored with Schroder.”

Schroder Could Start if Lakers Trade Westbrook

Schroder could start at point guard if the Lakers trade Westbrook before the 2023 trade deadline. While Westbrook wasn’t traded during the summer, the prospect of him being moved in the coming weeks and months remains real, according to an October 3rd report from Sam Amick, Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Schroder was a better fit next to James and Davis in 2020-21 than Westbrook was last season. Westbrook, one of the greatest players in NBA history, was second in the league in turnovers and had the sixth-worst effective field goal percentage. The one-time MVP was also 42nd in true shooting percentage.

The Lakers need to surround James and Davis with shooters at all times to win games and Schroder is a superior shooter than Westbrook. The Menace is a career 33.8% shooter from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Russ is at 30.5%.