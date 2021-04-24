Key Laker Puts the NBA on Notice with Strong Message

The Los Angeles Lakers are close to getting back to full strength but are still missing LeBron James in the lineup. Lakers starting point guard Dennis Schroder does not appear concerned about James and Anthony Davis’ having a lengthy layoff heading into the postseason.

After the Lakers’ April 22nd loss to the Mavericks, Schroder emphasized he would, “put my money on us” against any team in the playoffs. Schroder also noted the team is not worried about what seed they have in the postseason.

“First off, it don’t matter where we end up at [in the seeding], I believe,” Schroder explained in his postgame press conference. “End of the day, you want to make the playoffs. You want to win games and you want to focus on us, what we do and try to get better every game until everybody gets back. To this point, because I mean, they [are] hurt, they was hurt, trying to come back. I think we can’t rush nobody and everybody else coming from the bench, just gotta give everything they have to win a game. We just got to get out there [for] 48 minutes, try to give everything we have and try to come up with some wins, of course. I think for me personally, if everybody is there, in a seven-game series, I put my money on us. Like I said, just try to get better game by game and try to get out with some W’s.”

The latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

Vogel on Schroder: ‘I Think That Is a Good Sign That He’s Rising to the Occasion on Big Games’

Schroder posted 25 points and 13 assists in a losing effort against the Mavericks. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel praised Schroder making the case that it was his best performance since arriving in Los Angeles.

“This is arguably his best game as a Laker,” Vogel said, per Yahoo Sports. “I think that is a good sign that he’s rising to the occasion on big games, and hopefully that bodes well for us come playoff time. But he was spectacular tonight. I think 25 and 13 with four turnovers and guarded Luka much of the night. A really great performance by Dennis.”

Schroder Will Be a Free Agent This Offseason

The Lakers guard may have confidence in his team, but Schroder faces an uncertain future in Los Angeles. Schroder will be a free agent this offseason and turned down the Lakers’ extension offers.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Schroder declined a four-year, $84 million contract offer from the Lakers. Los Angeles also has several other key players hitting free agency including Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker.

“So, what I have been told and this rumor is pretty widely out there so I doubt this is very surprising, is that the Lakers did indeed offer him that $84 million over four years,” Windhorst detailed on a recent episode of The Hoop Collective podcast. “Now, this is where we get into [a] grey area. Was it fully guaranteed? Was it partially guaranteed? Were there incentives blah blah blah? I don’t know, but I believe he was offered a contract in that realm, and he said no to it. He said no to that extension, and subsequently, the Lakers offered him in a trade for Kyle Lowry.”