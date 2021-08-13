Dennis Schroder’s Wife Claps Back After Lakers Debacle

Free agency did not go as planned for Dennis Schroder, with the German guard having to settle on a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics after turning down a lucrative extension from the Los Angeles Lakers during the season.

The Lakers offered Schroder a deal that was worth over $80 million and he was reportedly seeking $100 million-plus in free agency. The interest just wasn’t there for Schroder and cap space quickly dried up for teams around the league, leaving him hanging in uncertainty. Schroder had to settle on a one-year contract with the Boston Celtics that is worth $5.9 million — the taxpayer midlevel exception, per ESPN.

Schroder is essentially betting on himself for one more year, hoping to recoup the money he lost this season. His wife, Ellen, has faith it will pay off and they will be able to put the debacle with the Lakers behind them.

“I’m so proud of my husband that he made this decision to stay true to himself and to fight for his goals and is vision! I know not everyone understand(s) this… they would choose money before anything else… but let me tell you: show some love, be patient and watch what will happen next,” Schroder’s wife Ellen wrote on her Instagram story.

Dennis Schroder Excited For Fresh Start in Boston

Schroder was solid for the Lakers last season but his year ended on a sour note with a poor showing in the playoffs.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis sidelined for a large chunk of the season, Schroder took on a larger role. He averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season. However, he shot just 3-of-22 from the field and scored just eight combined points in Games 5 and 6 of the Lakers’ first-round series against the Suns.

It’s unknown if Schroder will get a starting opportunity with the Celtics. Prior to landing in LA he backed up Chris Paul in Oklahoma City, coming in second in Sixth Man of the Year voting. Regardless, Schroder is ready for a fresh start with another historic franchise.

“I’m proud to announce that for the 2021-22 season I’ll be playing for the Boston Celtics!” Schroder wrote on Instagram. “This is one of the best franchises in NBA history and it will be a honour to put on the green and white and do what I love! I’m going out there every night and leaving it all on the floor for the city!! Who’s ready?”

Schroder in ‘State of Shock’ Over Contract Situation

With the Schroders are putting out all the right messages, it came as quite the shock when the offers did not roll in at the start of free agency.

“I think he’s in a state of shock because of what he’s done,” a source told the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy.

Schroder might have thought a return to the Lakers on a larger deal was in the cards but the team’s trade for former MVP Russell Westbrook effectively nixed that option.

While Schroder is a punch line right now, a big year could still yield him a large payday next offseason.

